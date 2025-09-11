Democrat leaders and Ocasio-Cortez politicize Kirk killing while scolding Trump for blaming the left

As the manhunt continues for the assassin in the killing of Charlie Kirk, Democratic leaders are deflecting blame while hypocritically pointing the finger at Republicans.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, both New York Democrats, rushed to gain the attention of media microphones to inoculate the left from blame.

'This is awful and the assassination of Charlie Kirk risks an uncorking of political chaos and violence that we cannot risk in America.'

Schumer and Jeffries were asked by a reporter to comment on President Donald Trump blaming the left for the rhetoric that may have led to the assassination of the conservative activist.

"This is a time that all Americans should come together and mourn what happened. Violence, which affects so many different people of so many different political persuasions, is an affliction of America," said Schumer to reporters.

"And coming together is what we ought to be doing, not pointing fingers of blame," he continued.

"This moment requires leadership that brings the American people together as opposed to further divide us," said Jeffries.

"Political violence in any form against any American is unacceptable, to be denounced by everyone, and moving forward, we have to figure out a better way to come together," he added. "Not as Democrats or Republicans but as Americans."

RELATED: 'It's the death of free speech!' Jay Leno expresses his shock at killing of Charlie Kirk

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York made an especially passionate screed against Trump.

“They can finger-point all they want. Look at the record!" said Ocasio-Cortez in comments captured by Manu Raju of CNN.

"Look at the actions of what we're actually doing. I don't think a single person who has dedicated their entire career to preventing gun safety legislation from getting passed in this House has any right to blame anybody else but themselves for what has happened!" she added.

"When a politician tries to blame words for an action, they need to look at their action and their record. Enough of this! This is horrific," Ocasio-Cortez continued. "This is awful, and the assassination of Charlie Kirk risks an uncorking of political chaos and violence that we cannot risk in America."

Authorities are searching for a person of interest in the incident and have released images of him.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!