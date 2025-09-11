FBI shares images of 'person of interest' in Charlie Kirk assassination

The FBI and Utah Department of Public Safety provided an update Thursday on the progress of the investigation into the political assassination of Charlie Kirk at his Utah Valley University event.

Beau Mason, the commissioner for the UDPS, said police have images of the suspect through videos not yet released to the public and that a bolt-action rifle was recovered in the woods nearby. Mason used male pronouns to describe the suspect and said he appears to be college-age.

'We do have good video footage of this individual.'

"We have tracked his movement onto the campus, through the stairwells, up to the roof, across the roof to a shooting location. After the shooting, we were able to track his movements as he moved to the other side of the building, jumped off of the building, and fled off of the campus and into a neighborhood," Mason explained.

Mason said police have combed the neighborhood for security camera footage. "We are working through some technologies and some ways to identify this individual," he said.

Just before noon on Thursday, FBI Salt Lake City posted to X images of a person the agency described as a "person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University."

Thursday's update comes as frustration mounts that no suspect is in custody. One man handcuffed moments after the attack was later let go, and another person whom the FBI took into custody a few hours later was also released.

Charlie Kirk, 31, leaves behind a wife and two young children.

