Charlie Kirk assassination timeline: What we know so far

In the wake of the assassination of Charlie Kirk on a Utah college campus Wednesday, a clearer and more substantive timeline has been developing as officials gather additional information about the shooting and continue a manhunt for the shooter.

What happened Wednesday?

KTVX-TV reported that Kirk’s American Comeback Tour commenced at noon local time at Utah Valley University in Orem, which is about 10 minutes north of Provo and about 45 minutes south of Salt Lake City.

Mason said the individual they're after 'blended in well' with the university and 'appears to be of college age.'

The station said Kirk was hosting a “Prove Me Wrong” table in the UVU courtyard. As was typical for the TPUSA founder and his events on college campuses, Wednesday's event took place outside, and anyone was invited to debate him and ask questions. KTVX reported that around 3,000 people attended the event.

Around 12:20 p.m., Kirk — who was seated under a tent — was in the middle of a question-and-answer exchange when he was struck by a bullet, the New York Times reported. Kirk was hit in the neck, blood gushed from the wound, and he slumped from his seated position. As those in attendance scattered and took cover, Kirk was rushed to a local hospital.

At 12:42 p.m., UVU sent an alert stating that a suspect was in custody and police were investigating, KTVX said.

By 1:10 p.m., a UVU spokesperson confirmed that Kirk was shot but said his condition was unknown, KTVX noted, adding that the spokesperson said a suspect actually was not in custody.

At 1:37 p.m., UVU announced that the campus was closed and classes were canceled until further notice, KTVX reported, adding that all students were ordered to leave the school immediately.

At 2:40 p.m., President Donald Trump confirmed that Kirk was dead, KTVX said. Trump announced the following on Truth Social, "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

The Associated Press said a single shot was fired from a rooftop. UVU spokeswoman Ellen Treanor told the Wall Street Journal, "We think the shot was fired from the Losee Center building, which is about 200 yards from the courtyard where Charlie Kirk was speaking."

FBI Director Kash Patel later on Wednesday posted the following updates on X, after which the AP complained on its live feed that "it wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone remained in custody, or if the shooter was still at large as law enforcement provided evolving and difficult-to-reconcile information."

Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason said at a news conference Thursday morning that "a couple of persons of interest were located" in the shooting aftermath. However, after officials interviewed them, Mason said they were cleared of suspicion and were released. Mason urged the public "to be patient with the investigative process" and said the pair unjustly "faced scrutiny" and "threats" and "don't deserve that harassment."

KTVX said George Zinn was the first individual taken into custody and Zachariah Qureshi was the second individual taken into custody; the station echoed Mason's report, saying both of them were released. However, the New York Times, citing officials, said Zinn was booked and accused of obstruction of justice.

By 7:54 p.m., the Utah Department of Public Safety confirmed that a manhunt was under way for the shooting suspect, KTVX said.

What has happened so far Thursday?

At Thursday morning's news conference, Mason said Kirk's body was "moved to the state office of the medical examiner" on Wednesday night and that "we'll continue to facilitate movements to get him home today with his family."

Mason also announced some "breakthroughs" in the investigation.

He said officials were able to track the shooting suspect's movements starting at 11:52 a.m. Wednesday when the individual arrived on campus — and all the way through "stairwells" and to the roof "across from the shooting location." Mason said the individual "jumped off" the building and "fled" from the campus and "into a neighborhood."

Mason added that investigators spoke to people in the neighborhood to see if any of them have doorbell cameras.

He also emphasized that "we have good video" of the individual in question but that it won't be released "at this time." Mason said investigators are using technology to identify the shooting suspect and that "we will catch this individual."

Around 10 a.m. local time Thursday, the FBI in Salt Lake City posted the following on X:

Robert Bohls, FBI special agent in charge at the Salt Lake City Field Office, added during Thursday morning's news conference that investigators "recovered" what they believe "is the weapon" used in Kirk's assassination. Bohls said it's a "high-powered, bolt-action rifle" found in a "wooded area" and that an FBI lab is analyzing it.

Bohls also said a "footwear impression, palm print, and forearm imprints" are being analyzed as well. He also said members of the public can submit their own "video or images" related to the shooting to the agency's digital media website — www.fbi.gov/utahvalleyshooting — or call 800-CALL-FBI.

Mason said the individual they're after "blended in well" with the university and "appears to be of college age."

