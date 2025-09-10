Charlie Kirk murdered in college campus assassination

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was murdered on a college campus, multiple sources confirmed to Blaze News.

Kirk was shot in the neck at Utah Valley University on Wednesday after which he was promptly taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries. Several videos show profuse amounts of bleeding from his neck immediately following the shooting.

Early reports indicated that law enforcement had a suspect in custody, but a UVU spokesperson later confirmed that "a suspect" was still at large.

Multiple sources initially told Blaze News that Kirk was alive and had a pulse but was in critical condition. Kirk's death was later confirmed to Blaze News. He was 31.

"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead," President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social. "No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

Kirk leaves behind his wife Erika and their two beautiful children.

Blaze News joins President Trump and the millions across the nation praying for the repose of his soul and his family.

This is a developing story.

