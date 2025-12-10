Felon previously convicted for assault accused of swinging stick with metal screw on the end, bashing elderly woman in face

A 42-year-old male violently attacked an elderly woman in downtown Seattle last week, Seattle Police said.

Just before noon Friday, a number of citizens reported witnessing a male swinging a wooden stick with a metal screw at the end of it along 3rd Avenue and James Street, officials said.

Moments later, the male approached a woman waiting at the crosswalk at 3rd and James and swung the stick like a baseball bat, intentionally striking the woman in the face from behind, officials said.

With that, the victim fell backward to the ground with "a laceration that was bleeding heavily," officials said, citing the police report.

Numerous bystanders came to the victim's aid and called 911, officials said.

The Seattle Fire Department treated the 75-year-old woman for serious facial injuries, and paramedics transported her to Harborview Medical Center, where she underwent emergency surgery, officials said.

Even though the suspect walked away from the scene, an analyst with the Real Time Crime Center located the suspect and told officers where he was, officials said.

Within five minutes of the assault, nearby deputies with the King County Sheriff's Office found the suspect and detained him without incident, officials said.

Deputies transferred the suspect to Seattle police custody, officials said, adding that the suspect was arrested after Real Time Crime Center video of the attack was reviewed.

Officers booked him into the King County Jail for assault in the first degree, officials said, adding that police recovered the weapon as evidence.

Officials added that the suspect had been given a "Violent Person" caution and is a felon previously convicted for assault.

