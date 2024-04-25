13-year-old punk accused of stealing woman's purse, punching her, throwing her to ground; but he's soon kissing concrete, too

Seattle police released new video Wednesday depicting what they say shows a 13-year-old male stealing a woman's purse, throwing her to the ground, and punching her in the face, KOMO-TV reported.

The clip also shows officers arresting the suspect, the station said, adding that it all took place April 6.

What are the details?

Officers were called to a pharmacy in the 2600 block of Southwest Barton Street over reports of a strong-arm robbery, police told KOMO.

A woman told police she and an employee confronted a group of teens inside the store for not paying for items, the station said, adding that the woman told police one of the teens approached her and took her purse before running toward the exit.

Officials told KOMO the woman chased after the teen and caught up to him at the store's entrance.

But the teen grabbed her shirt and threw her to the ground, police told the station.

When she got back up to chase him, the teen punched her in the face, KOMO added.



Surveillance video shows the teen squaring up to the woman like a boxer, seemingly daring her to fight him — and that's when he's seen walloping her with a left hook:

Police said the teen suspect and group ran eastbound on Southwest Barton Street, KOMO said.

The victim called police, and officers found the suspect and two other teens near 18th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Barton Street, police told the station.

But it didn't appear to be an easy collar; video shows the kid lunging forward before cops surround him and introduce him to the surface of the street.

KOMO reported that the 13-year-old male was arrested and booked into the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center for investigation of robbery. Police added to the station that the two others were identified and released, the station said.

The full clip is below:

