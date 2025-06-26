No whites allowed? Al Sharpton vs. South African refugees

The Trump administration has allowed 54 South African immigrants into America after claims that white farmers are allegedly being killed in the country — and one man is very unhappy about it.

“The New York Times is saying that President Trump is saying to white Afrikaners from South Africa, ‘I’ll give you refugee status.’ So we’re bringing in white Afrikaners who we don’t know if they’re criminals, we don’t know what they went through in the legal process in South Africa,” Al Sharpton said on MSNBC.

“But people right here in Newark, we’re going to assume they’re all criminal,” he continued. “It is as blatantly double standard as one can get.”

“I don’t understand how 54 people have caused this big of a dustup when we’ve watched hundreds of thousands walk over our border for four straight years. This whole situation, it’s baffling to me. But it’s not baffling in terms of there’s so much stirred up racial division, and anything that appears to benefit white Christians in any way can be spun into, ‘Well, this is racism,’” BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock says on “Jason Whitlock Harmony.”

“They are looking, as you said, solely based on race,” T.J. Moe agrees. “We have rigged up this society to believe that white people cannot possibly be victims, so if we allow these white victims into America, now that destroys our narrative.”

“I think that’s what they’re looking at here. They can’t possibly demonstrate any sort of empathy. These are white people. Doesn’t matter that they’re only 7% of the population over there and that they’re being murdered and that President Trump calls it a genocide, none of that matters. It only matters that they’re white,” he continues.

“These South African farmers,” he adds, “there’s only 7%, but I think they own something like 75%, 80% of all the farmland in South Africa and produce like 95% of the goods. They’re incredibly productive people, and so these are refugees that you would want here.”

