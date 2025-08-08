MMA star's miracle faith awakening: Ben Askren finds Christ after defying death by surviving double lung transplant

Former UFC fighter Ben Askren’s toughest fight wasn’t inside a UFC cage — it was in a hospital bed, clinging to life after double lung failure from severe pneumonia. However, Askren turned to faith after waking up from a medically induced coma.

Askren, 41, is a former professional mixed martial artist, professional boxer, and Olympic wrestler.

'I woke up, and I just decided I was a Christian.'

In June, Askren was hospitalized in critical condition with a severe case of pneumonia and was placed on a ventilator. Askren underwent a successful double lung transplant. However, his condition was in dire shape because he lost 50 pounds over the span of 45 days.

After he woke up from a medically induced coma, Askren had a significant revelation about his faith.

Askren gave a stirring interview with FloWrestling last week, when he revealed that he became a Christian right after coming out of the coma.

Askren explained that he attended church with his wife, but he never felt the call to faith.

"I went with my wife to church for 15 years because that was part of the deal. I said, ‘Well, I’m not Christian, but I’ll support you.’ And it was really weird when I woke up, I’m like ‘I gotta do it.’ You know? So that was kind of weird," Askren said.

"I woke up, and I just decided I was a Christian. So that’s crazy," he declared.

The ex-UFC fighter revealed that he thought he was dead and was on the "other side" before his divine intervention.

"There was multiple times where they thought I was dead. Like I was dead, that’s the other side," Askren said in the video.

Askren previously stated that he lost his memory and "died four times."

“I don’t remember anything from May 28 to July 2, no recollection, no idea,” Askren said in an Instagram video filmed from his hospital bed on July 9. “No idea what happened. I just read through my wife’s journal, it’s like a movie, it’s ridiculous. I only died four times. The ticker stopped for about 20 seconds.”

RELATED: 'Praise the Lord!' Kidnapped American pastor rescued in South Africa as 3 suspects gunned down in 'high-intensity shoot-out'

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Triller

The former Olympic wrestler thanked everyone who helped him in his time of need.



"[I have] so much gratitude for everyone who’s helped out," he continued. "So many people have donated money, watched our kids, donated food, a lot of friends come and hang out with me — just so much gratitude for being around me."

Askren thanked his wife in a social media post, "My wife has been generally amazing during the entirety of our marriage, but the last 2.5 months she has been out of this world taking care of our kids and me."

UFC boss Dana White financially supported Askren.

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul donated $500,000 for Askren's double lung transplant, which reportedly was not covered by insurance and cost $2 million. Askren fought Paul in a crossover boxing match in April 2021, when Paul won via TKO in one minute and 59 seconds in the first round.

Askren said in July, "I’m more motivated than ever to get back and do what I can to help out the best I can to help out. I love you guys, I appreciate you guys. It’s been tough, not only on me, but my whole family and my close community.”

Askren had difficulty walking after his transplant but is slowly making progress with his rehab.

In 2019, Askren announced that he was retiring from MMA with a 19-2-1 record.

Askren captured back-to-back NCAA Division I national titles while wrestling for the University of Missouri and went on to represent Team USA at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!