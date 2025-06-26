Joy Reid blames Israel for Iran seeking nukes in shouting match on CNN

Former MSNBC host Joy Reid defended Iran seeking nuclear weapons in a debate on CNN that devolved into a shouting match.

Iran struck U.S. bases in the Middle East with what was described as a "symbolic" and limited barrage meant to save face after the U.S. dropped a bunker-buster bomb in a daring mission that devastated Iran's nuclear enrichment capabilities.

'The reason they're trying to get nukes ... is because an expansionist power in their region keeps threatening them.'

On Tuesday, Reid defended Iran's actions and went so far as to say Israel was at fault for the terrorist-supporting state's attempts to obtain nuclear weapons. She made the comments while on a CNN panel.

"The bottom line here is, the way that we know that Iran does not have nuclear weapons is that if they had nuclear weapons, Israel would not attack them," said Reid.

"The reason they're trying to get nukes, and probably Saudi Arabia is trying to get them, is because an expansionist power in their region keeps threatening them and actually bomb them," she added.

The panel erupted into a loud yelling match.

"And actually bomb them! I don't think it's OK that Israel has nukes, either!" Reid added. "And so the bottom line is Israel doesn't even subject its nuclear weapons to the IAEA. And so my question is should anyone in the region have nukes?"

"But Joy, this is not just about nukes," replied CNN host Abby Phillip. "It's also about Iran being a state sponsor of terrorism and chaos and violence and death around the world. There's that, too!"

RELATED: Rubio warns Iran against 'suicidal' closing of Strait of Hormuz; Vance says retaliation will be met with 'overwhelming force'

Criminal defense attorney Arthur Aidala then yelled at Reid that the issue also involved the U.S. helping a democratic ally in Israel.

"Their democracy is not like the United States of America," Reid objected. "I'm sorry. In the United States, LGBTQ people can't even serve in the military under the president you prefer."

Aidala and Reid then entered into their own shouting match.

"The United States is not exactly a beacon of human rights for gay people!" Reid scoffed.

Reid's low-rated show on MSNBC was canceled in February after the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Reid posted a tearful goodbye where she lamented the end of her show. MSNBC host Rachel Maddow assailed her own network for the firing and suggested it was motivated by racism.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!