Joy Reid breaks down in tears after her show is canceled

Joy Reid started crying on Monday in a video while explaining her thoughts now that her show on MSNBC is set to be canceled after this week.

Reid's weekday show, "The ReidOut," has been on the air since 2020, at the height of COVID and the BLM riots. Her show featured herself and her guests spewing obscene rhetoric toward President Donald Trump, Christians, and conservatives. Her show had lagged in viewers in recent months as liberal media overall continue to reel from the 2024 election.

"My show had value. And that ... I’m sorry … and that what I was doing had value. And in the end ... and then it mattered," Reid struggled to say.

'Based on her ratings, which were virtually non-existent, she should have been 'canned' long ago.'

"What I will just say is that in the end, where I land is that that moment of guilt that I felt that I went hard on so many issues, whether it was Black Lives Matter issues ... or went hard for immigrants who done nothing but come to this country like my parents did and try to make a life and defended them. ... That we need to understand 1619 as the real founding of this country. Whether it's talking about any of these issues ... where I come down on that is I’m not sorry," Reid said defiantly. "... Because those things are of God."

President Trump released a statement tearing into the host for being a "mentally obnoxious racist."

"Lowlife Chairman of 'Concast,' Brian Roberts, the owner of Ratings Challenged NBC and MSDNC, has finally gotten the nerve up to fire one of the least talented people in television, the mentally obnoxious racist, Joy Reid," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Based on her ratings, which were virtually non-existent, she should have been 'canned' long ago, along with everyone else who works there."

Reid's hatred for Republicans seemed to be outmatched only by her progressive ideals. After the 2024 election, Reid claimed former Vice President Kamala Harris had run a "flawless" campaign because she had so many celebrities and their fan bases come out to support her.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!