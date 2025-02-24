Trump mocks Joy Reid after MSNBC cancels her show: 'Mentally obnoxious racist'

Joy Reid was given the 7 p.m. weeknight time slot on MSNBC in the wake of the Black Lives Matter riots. The leftist host, previously dubbed a "heroine of the resistance to [President Donald Trump's] leadership" by the New York Times, was paid millions of dollars over the next four years to issue Democratic propaganda and racist diatribes.

Reid's time slot has come to an end. The network is reportedly canceling "The ReidOut," which has in recent months underperformed and hemorrhaged viewers.

Conservatives and members of other groups long vilified by Reid were jubilant over the news of the shake-up, which the Times indicated was orchestrated by the network's new president, Rebecca Kutler. Among those evidently happy to see Reid's show go was President Donald Trump, a frequent target of her vitriol.

Trump held little back when opining on the demise of the leftist's show.

'Who's crying now, Joy?'

"Lowlife Chairman of 'Concast,' Brian Roberts, the owner of Ratings Challenged NBC and MSDNC, has finally gotten the nerve up to fire one of the least talented people in television, the mentally obnoxious racist, Joy Reid," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Based on her ratings, which were virtually non-existent, she should have been 'canned' long ago, along with everyone else who works there."

The 47th president suggested further that in terms of talking heads with the greatest deficit of "television persona," Reid was in competition for first place with Rachel Maddow.

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk wrote, "Good riddance to the most vitriolic, lowbrow, and unhinged race hustler ever allowed on national television."

"Remember when Joy Reid laughingly mocked 'white women tears' as pathetic and offensive to her?" tweeted conservative commentator Megyn Kelly. "Who's crying now, Joy? Good riddance to the absolute worst person on television, and shame on NBC for letting it go on this long."

Normalcy advocate Robby Starbuck wrote, "Joy Reid is a racist. ... Her low ratings are a hopeful signal that many are sick and tired of anti-White garbage and intentionally stoked racial division. Most want to Make America Great TOGETHER, and we will!"

In the four years that "The ReidOut" was on the air, its host launched into countless rants, characterizing parents concerned over their kids' subjection to racist propaganda as conspiracy theorists; imagining parallels between Kyle Rittenhouse and "slave catchers"; questioning the faith of Christian conservatives; blaming progressive white women for Kamala Harris' humiliating electoral defeat; routinely calling Trump a racist; calling Republicans fascists; bemoaning the removal of opportunistic men from women's prisons; pushing the Russia collusion hoax; calling the COVID-19 lab-leak theory "debunked bunkum"; likening Republican governors who bused illegal aliens to sanctuary cities to "old segregationists"; and attacking conservative Supreme Court justices.

Reid secured the time slot in 2020 despite already having a record of anti-Semitic commentary and engaging in the kind of "homophobic" rhetoric — which she falsely blamed on hackers — that usually would warrant professional exile on the left.

Variety reported that the cancellation of Reid's show comes amid serious business challenges at MSNBC, which is apparently set to lose 10.5% of its subscribers between the end of 2023 and the end of this year. According to the market-research firm Kagan, the network may see a decline in its audience of around 7.2 million viewers when compared to 2023.

The network is reportedly planning to replace "The ReidOut" with a show led by Symone Sanders-Townsend — a talking head who worked on the Biden-Harris transition team in 2020, then as a spokeswoman for the Biden White House — along with former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele and journalist Alicia Menendez.

