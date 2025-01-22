MSNBC horrified at 'evil' Trump order sending transgender women to male prisons: People 'will suffer unconscionable pain'

MSNBC host Joy Reid and her guest were horrified at the thought that President Donald Trump's executive order on gender might lead to transgender women being sent to male prisons.

Reid was talking to commentator Elie Mystal about the flurry of executive orders Trump dropped after being sworn in to office for a second time.

'These are people who are going to be hurt and physically assaulted because of Trump's executive order.'

"He was very excited about the 'End Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Initiatives in the Federal Government.' What's the impact?" asked Reid.

"So that's obviously very bad. It’s particularly evil to — I always think of you know, prisoners, people who are incarcerated who have transitioned. According to this, you’re going to take, you know, trans women and put them in male prisons. What do we think is going to happen to them there?" Mystal asked.

"Yeah," Reid replied.

"That's not gonna be a good day," he added.

"Yeah," she responded.

"So I think this is a thing that has real impact. There's always an obvious Equal Protection challenge," Mystal said.

He went on to say that the order would be challenged in court immediately, and the legal challenge would likely drag on for a long time.

"There will be people who suffer unconscionable pain because of what he's doing," Mystal added. "These are people who are going to be hurt and physically assaulted because of Trump's executive order."

The hosts gave absolutely no time to the many cases in which biological female prisoners were assaulted and raped by transgender women who had been transferred to female prisons.

Video of the exchange was posted to social media, where the hosts were ridiculed by many.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!