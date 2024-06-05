Joy Reid says GOP governors have made immigration worse by sending illegal immigrants ‘all over the country like the old segregationists'

MSNBC host Joy Reid made the wild comparison that the border crisis has been made worse by Republican governors sending processed and released migrants to other parts of country in the same vein of segregationists.

Reid made her comments after President Joe Biden announced an executive order to make it look like he is working to secure the southern border, when in practice, it will do little to stem the flow of illegal immigrants with the number of exemptions the administration put in place.

"One of the things that red state governors, like the governors of Texas and Florida have done, is they have sent the problem, if you want to call it a problem, of undocumented people and shipped them all over the country like the old segregationists in the Civil Rights [era] used to put black people on buses and say, 'Hey, let’s send them to your city so you'll be upset,'" Reid said on Tuesday night.

Reid lacks a comprehensive understanding of how the relocation programs from state governments work.

"Then you have twin pressures. People can’t afford rent, they’re seeing economic challenges in terms of affording things and they see migrants and say they’re getting the money that should be coming to me. This has become really effective, so Biden’s response is to say, 'I’ll be punitive,'" she continued.

Reid lacks a comprehensive understanding of how the relocation programs from state governments work. Since states can not deport illegal immigrants, the program in Texas was created to relieve pressure off of its border cities from being overwhelmed. People are offered transportation to cities of their choice — no one is forced to get on the bus to a destination they do not want to go to.

A big reason why illegal immigrants have been drawn to places like New York City, Chicago, and Denver is because they are sanctuary cities that have been offering free shelter, free food, and monetary assistance to new arrivals. But more than that, hundreds of thousands of processed and released migrants have arrived to various sanctuary cities through their own means or were helped by various charities and nongovernmental organizations.

