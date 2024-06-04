Biden's executive order does little to stop the flow of illegal immigrants

President Joe Biden, flanked by TV screens proclaiming he is "securing the border," announced a new executive order on Tuesday that he says will drastically limit the number of illegal immigrants who are still overwhelming the nation's southern border.

"I've come here today to do what Republicans in Congress refuse to do: secure the border," Biden declared, leaving out the fact he took steps on his first day in office to undo border security measures put in place by the Trump administration.

Biden then blamed Republicans for not passing the bipartisan legislation that was proposed earlier this year due to its many flaws. He says it is based on Republicans' refusal to do anything about the southern border in order to keep it an issue through election season. This is despite the fact that congressional Republicans passed a border security bill, H.R. 2, over a year ago, and Senate Leader Chuck Schumer has not allowed it on the floor for a vote.

Biden says the executive order will cap the number of illegal border crossings to 2,500 per day, and it is set to go into effect at midnight tonight. The restrictions will lift if illegal crossings are fewer than 1,500 per day for seven days.

'I'm quite skeptical that this is going to have any kind of immediate, widespread, dramatic impact on the border.'

The order, however, will also exclude the following from that 2,500 threshold:

Unaccompanied minors

People with medical emergencies

People who claim "credible fear"

People from nations that will not take back deportees

The order also does not include those who are allowed into the U.S. through the CBP One app, which thousands are on a daily basis, nor does it include the thousands of people who are allowed to fly directly into the U.S. from qualifying countries to be mass-paroled.

"Also, asylum has already been banned for most migrants who cross illegally since the end of Title 42 last year — and that hasn’t stopped them from coming. Highest numbers in recorded history end of 2023," Fox News reporter Bill Melugin explained.

In the end, the executive order serves nothing more than to provide a talking point for Biden and other Democrats in an attempt to address one of the issues the Biden administration polls the worst on.

"President Biden has effectively legitimized crisis levels of illegal immigration well beyond those laid out by the DHS secretary he once served with," House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green said, pointing to how 1,000 illegal entries per day cause major issues for Border Patrol.

It is not just congressional Republicans who are criticizing the political move. NBC News reporter David Noriega said, "I'm quite skeptical that this is going to have any kind of immediate, widespread, dramatic impact on the border."

