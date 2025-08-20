MSNBC’s embarrassing rebrand to MS NOW can’t bury THESE cringey clips

On August 18, MSNBC announced plans to rebrand as MS NOW, which stands for My Source News Opinion World, severing ties with NBCUniversal and dropping the iconic peacock logo to emerge as an independent progressive news outlet under the new media company Versant.

According to Versant CEO Mark Lazarus, cutting the peacock’s feathers is about liberating MS NOW from NBC News’ broader journalistic brand, freeing the network to double down on its progressive preaching.

Or they’re repacking the same woke nonsense because the cable news network’s ratings are abysmal.

In either case, Sara Gonzales, BlazeTV host of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered,” gleefully skewers the progressive network’s desperate scramble for relevance.

In this episode, Sara plays three clips that remind us why MSNBC is a failure of epic proportions. “Let’s just reminisce; let’s bask in some of the lowlights of MSNBC,” she giggles.

‘Morning Joe’ break-time tantrum

In 2015 when President Trump was a GOP presidential candidate, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, hosts of “Morning Joe,” interviewed him on his proposal to pause Muslim immigration as a temporary security measure.

Scarborough and Trump clashed hugely over this issue, leading to a nasty back-and-forth and ultimately Scarborough threatening to cut to a commercial.

In the middle of Trump explaining the need to “get our hands around a very difficult situation,” Scarborough, clearly flustered, interjected, “You can’t just talk. No, you got to let us actually ask questions. You’re just talking.”

The comment sparked contentious sparring, with an enraged Scarborough eventually cutting to a commercial, saying, “Go to break. Go to break right now.”

“Who won that pissing contest? President Trump is now the 47th president after being the 45th president, Joe. How do you like them apples?” Sara laughs.

Maddow’s melodramatic meltdown

Earlier this month, Rachel Maddow in a segment of “The Rachel Maddow Show” titled “It’s Not Coming, It’s Here,” delivered a lie-riddled monologue about President Trump.

“We do now live in a country that has an authoritarian leader in charge. We have a consolidating dictatorship in our country. And it sounds melodramatic to say it, I know,” she sighed theatrically.

“You don’t even realize what a dictator is because here’s what I can tell you. Number one, it’s definitely not somebody who was elected with an overwhelming majority — 77 million votes, won all of the swing states,” Sara says.

“And number two, it definitely doesn’t portray you as smart to be carrying water for Donald Trump’s predecessor, who of course told everyone that they weren’t allowed to earn a living, earn a paycheck, feed their families if they didn’t get an injection into their bodies.”

(Another) racist Reid rant

While Joy Reid mercifully left MSNBC in February, she’s still putting out content that proves why the network is a catastrophic failure.

Last week on Wajahat Ali’s “The Left Hook” podcast in an episode titled “How Mediocre White Men and Their Fragility Are Destroying America,” Reid snapped, “They can’t originally invent anything more than they were ever able to invent good music.”

“They” is, of course, referring to white people.

“White people have invented the light bulb, the telephone, the automobile. Seems kind of useful, right? ... Newtonian physics, the sport of basketball, photography, the flushing toilet, and blue jeans. But hey, who’s counting, right?” Sara laughs.

To see the clips and hear more of Sara’s commentary, watch the episode above.

