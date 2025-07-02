21-year-old congressional intern killed in triple shooting in Washington, DC

A 21-year-old man that was shot and killed in Washington, D.C., was identified as a congressional intern that had just begun working for a Republican House representative.

D.C. Metropolitan Police said they responded to sounds of gunshots at about 10:30 p.m. on Monday evening on 7th Street near Mount Vernon Square.

They found an unconscious man, an unconscious woman, and a 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds. The man was transported to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

He was identified as Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, an intern who had recently joined the office of Republican Rep. Ron Estes of Kansas.

Police said they did not believe the intern was the intended victim in the shooting.

“I will remember his kind heart and how he always greeted anyone who entered our office with a cheerful smile,” reads a statement from Estes on Wednesday. “We are grateful to Eric for his service to Kansas’ 4th District and the country.”

Police said they had recovered a vehicle that was allegedly used in the shooting.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that multiple suspects exited a vehicle at the intersection of 7th and M Street, Northwest, and began firing at a group," police said.

Tarpinian-Jachym was from Granby, Massachusetts, and had begun working in Estes' office in June.

The other victims in the shooting were also hospitalized. No arrests have been made in the incident, and police are investigating surveillance cameras in the area.

