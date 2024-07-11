Woman used severed thumb of 'sugar daddy' to steal his money after his murder, DC police say

Police said that a woman used the severed thumb of a murdered man in order to gain access to his smartphone and steal his money from cash apps.

The gruesome details in the death of Fasil Teklemariam were revealed in court documents, according to the New York Daily News.

Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police said that the remains of 53-year-old Teklemariam were found on April 5 in his apartment in the northwest part of the city. He was stabbed several times and also was missing a thumb.

Although investigators said someone used cleaning products to try to cover up their involvement, a footprint was detected at the apartment. They also were able to identify suspects based on surveillance footage at the scene. Police said the suspects concealed their identities while walking up to the apartment building but not while inside.

In late June, police arrested 19-year-old Audrey Miller and charged her with first-degree murder and armed-felony murder in relation to the man's death.

Later, they arrested a second woman named 22-year-old Tiffany Taylor Gray on July 1 and filed the same charges against her.

An autopsy determined that Teklemariam suffered from several lacerations and multiple blunt-force fractures to the head.

Court documents said that an anonymous witness told police that Gray knew Teklemariam and had referred to him as her "sugar daddy," according to the Washington Post. That witness also claimed that the group that attacked the man had cut off his thumb and used it to steal money from cash accounts on his smartphone.

The suspects reportedly used the money to purchase marijuana, alcohol, and Uber rides, after they had stolen electronics and other property from the murdered man.

Police said they were able to obtain footage of Teklemariam and Miller entering the apartment four days before his body was found.

Hours later on the same day, Miller and a group of people were able to gain entry into the same apartment by following another resident going in.

Video allegedly captured the suspects entering and leaving the apartment several times afterward.

Investigators also found that Teklemariam had filed a report against Gray accusing her of stealing his phone and taking $1,600 from his cash app after changing the password to his Google account.

Police said they have not recovered the severed thumb.

