Rogue anti-Trump judges obliterated by SCOTUS' landmark ruling

The Supreme Court’s landmark ruling limiting nationwide injunctions has been hailed as a massive win for common sense after 40 such orders — 62% against Donald Trump.

And no one’s happier about it than the president himself.

“It took the court system out of the presidency to a large extent. The courts were almost like being the president, and you can’t have it. It was such a big decision. This is one of the biggest decisions, where you would have a local federal judge who was radical left determining the policy for the whole nation,” Trump said in an interview on Fox News, adding, “And now they can’t do that.”

“There’s been a weird reading of what an injunction is able to do that we’ve been witness to for the first Trump administration and now the beginning of the second where a lawyer can represent all people, not just the plaintiff, not just the aggrieved,” Blaze Media D.C. correspondent Christopher Bedford tells Blaze TV hosts Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson on “Blaze News: The Mandate.”

“We had a judge in Hawaii who was deciding what federal immigration policy was,” he continues. “And that is, thankfully, over.”

“Of course, there will be more tactics that are used, but that is a really essential one,” he adds, noting that one of his favorite things about the ruling was Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s baseless dissent.

“Ketanji Brown Jackson — the judge who wrote the dissenting opinion for the Democrats, the one who wore a voodoo necklace to the State of the Union, just an interesting character all around — basically cited legal law that didn’t exist,” Bedford explains.

“[She] tried to say that this is a dictatorship. Just sounded much more like a Democratic activist who hadn’t actually done all of the necessary research or the readings,” he adds.

Want more from 'Blaze News: The Mandate'?

To enjoy more provocative opinions, expert analysis, and breaking stories you won’t see anywhere else, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.