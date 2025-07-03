Don’t believe leftist lies. American history IS good.

The left has fostered a culture that encourages Americans to despise this country by focusing exclusively on the darkest parts of American history – and in some cases, distorting the narrative to portray our nation and her most significant historical figures in the worst light possible. It’s part of their plan to uproot the nation’s foundational values and principles and install a new progressive order.

For the last “25 years,” says Glenn Beck, all the left has talked about is the “genocide of indigenous peoples,” “the legacy of racism and colonialism,” “how anti-Muslim we are,” our suppression of “homosexual rights,” “climate genocide,” “patriarchal control,” how “capitalism inherently generates inequality,” and how “the state is nothing more than a tool of class denomination,” among other complaints on a never-ending list of grievances launched at the United States.

Is it any wonder that recent polling found Democrats willing to say they’re “extremely proud to be an American” has fallen from 87% in 2001 to just 36% today? Conservatives, however, have largely maintained their faith in this country. They know that while mistakes have been made, some of them egregious, this country is still the best country in the world.

“You’ve grown up only hearing the sins,” says Glenn, but “the nation's story is not propaganda – it's proof. Yes, it's brutal; yes, it's flawed; yes, it's ugly ... but there's also some undeniable truths,” the most important being “that one country rooted in liberty reshaped the planet for good.”

On this episode of “The Glenn Beck Program,” Glenn reminds us of all the good America has done in the world and why she is worthy of our 4th of July celebrations.

WWII

“Without America, Hitler wins; Japan keeps the Pacific; fascism becomes the dominant force of the 20th century,” says Glenn.

During WWII, “America mobilized faster, produced more, fought longer than anyone else. We built more tanks and planes than the Axis combined; we led the invasion that broke the Nazi grip; we dropped food as well as bombs,” he reminds.

And “we didn't conquer; we rebuilt, and while communism tried to replace fascism, we were the ones on the front line and stood our ground, again. For 45 years we held the line – not with brute force alone but with ideas, with culture, with freedom, with jeans, with music, with hope,” he continues.

“The Soviet Union collapsed because people wanted what America had ... freedom,” he says.

Capitalism

“Before America's rise, extreme poverty was the norm,” until America’s “engine of capitalism” arrived on the scene and was “exported” to other countries.

The result? “Over a billion human beings lifted from starvation-level poverty in just 50 years,” says Glenn.

Patents

Before America’s Benjamin Franklin, “you could invent something, and you had no power to keep it,” Glenn reminds. “Some rich guy would come and steal it right from underneath you, and they would get rich and you would get nothing.”

Enter Franklin, a brilliant inventor himself. He was the one who said, “We have to have a patent” to stop the “exploitation” of inventors.

And yet – even when he invented the potbelly stove, which ended the epidemic of women dying from cooking over open fires – Franklin, the genius behind the patent, chose not to patent his lifesaving creation because “he felt it was right to give this to the world.”

Blueprint for other democracies

“We wrote the operating system for modern freedom,” says Glenn. “Every modern democracy borrows from our Constitution. Our founders invented a government designed to limit power.”

“Jefferson, Hamilton, Madison – they didn't just write rules; they lit a fuse. From Tiananmen Square to Tehran, dissidents quote our words; they hold our flags,” he says.

“That’s not nationalism, that’s impact.”

