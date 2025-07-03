Why indoctrinated kids just handed the Big Apple to a radical Marxist

Zohran Mamdani didn’t win New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary because he is young and charismatic, empathizes with people’s everyday grievances, or ran a brilliant campaign. The real reason is much more terrifying.

The reason the Muslim Marxist from Queens crushed his opponents may be summarized in two words: indoctrinated kids. Simple math shows you what happened.

This isn’t going to remain isolated to New York City. This playbook is about to be replicated faster than E. coli in petri dishes in every city across America.

New York City counts roughly 5.1 million registered voters. Between 750,000 and 850,000 are between the ages of 18 and 29. Another 1.6 to 1.8 million fall between 30 and 49.

Together, those groups total about 2.5 million voters — half the city’s electorate. In other words, half of New York’s voting base consists of what I call “indoctrinated kids.”

Ten years ago, I had a recurring weekly segment on my show called “Campus Madness.” Every week, we told the grisly stories of conservative students facing awful discrimination on campus — simply because they were conservative: grades docked, free speech infringed, humiliation by professors, denied funding from the student body, and so on. The point of the segment was to expose the rampant abuse of conservatives on leftist college campuses.

But honestly, we missed the point. Sure, conservative students faced discrimination — and still do. That was unjust and remains a serious problem.

The greater threat came from students who arrived on campus either apolitical or mildly liberal. They didn’t face discrimination. They didn’t need to. They were the targets.

Their minds were open and their politics malleable. Four years later, they emerged not as moderates but as committed Marxists — true believers in a worldview shaped by relentless indoctrination. Their professors didn’t just challenge ideas. They hammered home an agenda: anti-American, anti-white, anti-God, anti-human.

Back then, people joked, “Wait till these silly Millennials get to the real world.” Nope. Those students brought their radicalism with them. Instead of waking up, they woke everything else. And the result is today’s “woke-ified” culture — one shaped more by the classroom than by common sense.

Returning to how this nutty Muslim Marxist just won the Democrat primary for mayor, New York City’s voting demographic explains it all.

Two and a half million of 5.1 million total registered voters are in the “indoctrinated kids” age bracket. One million of those 2.5 million are college graduates. That means 20% of voters in the city are the product of the Marxist indoctrination factories we call “colleges” and “universities.”

Only 11% of New York City voters of all ages are registered Republicans, so read the writing on the wall.

Zohran Mamdani isn't the Democrats’ nominee because voters didn’t understand his Marxism. The indoctrinated kids chose Mamdani because of his Marxism.

The indoctrinated kids are committed radical leftist ideologues — thanks to our colleges and universities that were subverted decades ago by communists who knew exactly what they were doing. They were playing the long game, knowing they were stealing the minds of whole generations of youth who one day — today — would be the deciding factor in our elections.

The scariest part is that this isn’t going to remain isolated to New York City. This playbook is about to be replicated faster than E. coli in a petri dish in every city across America.

It must be stopped. President Donald Trump must defund any college or university that indoctrinates youth in anti-American ideology — including private schools that accept federally subsidized student loans and research grants. Cut it all. They won’t survive a week without the federal government’s largesse. The Marxists are in it to win it. If we don’t use the authority we have while we’re in power, the United States of America will be lost.

If you don’t believe me, just listen to Mamdani speak for two minutes.