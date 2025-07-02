Horrific video: Philly hit-and-run driver slams into old lady who's using cane to walk — then pins her against wall

Philadelphia police said they're investigating an incident that took place last weekend which left a 69-year-old woman hospitalized, WTXF-TV reported.

Police told the station that a driver struck a woman in the 1300 block of West Somerset Street around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Her condition is unknown, and no arrests have been made, WTXF said.

Steve Keeley of WTXF posted video of the assault on X, noting that the woman — who was using a cane to walk — was heading to a corner store and "got slammed against the store’s brick storefront."

Complicating matters is that, according to Keeley, police said the driver intentionally tried to run down a different woman following an altercation in a crosswalk.

Video shows the driver attempting to turn right, but the other woman in the crosswalk is close by the car, which plows past her instead of letting her cross. The angry second woman appears to make contact with the car, after which the driver backs up, turns, and drives at the second female — as well as the elderly woman with the cane, who is ahead and nearing the store's door.

In the end, the driver hit both women.

The woman who got angry in the crosswalk was sent off her feet and into the store's outer wall — but she quickly got up and began walking around.

The elderly woman with the cane wasn't as fortunate.

The driver hit her with the vehicle when she was inches from the store's entrance and then pinned her between the car and outer wall; when the driver reversed, the woman with the cane fell to the sidewalk.

WTXF said the striking vehicle — a silver KIA sedan — fled the scene eastbound on Somerset Street. The injured woman was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries, WCAU-TV reported. Her condition is unknown, and no arrests have been made, WTXF said.

In a follow-up post, Keeley shared a second video from another angle, noting that the Kia has a smashed front end. The impact was so hard that the back end of the car shot upward.

Keeley also posted that pieces of the Kia were still all over the sidewalk Monday morning.

In another video, Keeley noted on X that the store owner told him a woman who said she's a relative of one of the victims entered the store after the hit-and-run and "began throwing items around, captured on the inside surveillance. She says the store may never reopen."

Law enforcement is hoping the video of the assault helps identify and catch the suspect, who remains at-large, WCAU reported.

The identities of the two women involved have not been released, WCAU added.

Tips can be submitted to the Philadelphia Police Department by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or by filling out a form online here, the station said.

