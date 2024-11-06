No joy in the mourning: Joy Reid pouts that Harris ran 'perfect campaign,' blames 'white women' for VP's crushing NC defeat

As Donald Trump cruised toward a dominant victory in the 2024 presidential election Tuesday night, Trump-hating MSNBC host Joy Reid exhibited a decided lack of joy and issued some whopper statements as things began slipping away for Democrat nominee Kamala Harris.

For starters, Reid pouted and just couldn't comprehend Harris' electoral demise — and actually stated that the vice president ran a "perfect campaign."

"If this is an audition for managing a complex organization like the United States, Kamala Harris has passed the audition flawlessly," Reid stated. "This in many ways has been a perfect campaign — a brief, and she barely had any time to put it together. But just as a managerial matter, it's been brilliantly done."

During the same MSNBC election night broadcast, Reid also threw shade at "white women" for failing to come through for Harris in the battleground state of North Carolina — a crushing loss for the Democrat nominee.

"Black voters came through for Kamala Harris; white women voters did not," Reid lamented. "That is what appears happened in that state." She went on to say that the Harris campaign wasn't able to "flip enough white women" even though women in North Carolina "lost their reproductive rights."

Reid added, "That message obviously was not enough to get enough white women to vote for Vice President Harris, a fellow woman, this will be the second opportunity that white women in this country have had to change the way that they interact with the patriarchy."

How are observers reacting?

As you might guess, a number of X users who watched Reid's statements weren't the least bit sympathetic to the MSBNC host.

In regard to Harris' "perfect campaign":

"The irony is Joy Reid actually believes this to be true," one commenter said.

"It’s so bad, they have to gaslight themselves at this point," another user noted.

"If she ran a perfect campaign she would have won," another commenter reasoned.

"They are so out of touch with reality it’s remarkable to watch," another user stated. "Absolutely clueless."

"The thing I don't get is do they really think everyone else is so impressionable and stupid that they can just lie and make it true, or are they gaslighting themselves?" another commenter wondered.

In regard to Reid blaming "white women":

"[Trump Derangement Syndrome] in full swing," one commenter said.

"For Joy Reid, it’s always about white people instead of people," another user noticed. "She will never change that mindset."

"This dumb woman doesn't accomplish anything. She doesn't create or build anything. She spreads delusions due to mental illness," another commenter noted. "NBC should fire her immediately."

"Joy Reid's rant shows how desperate they are to shift blame," another user wrote. "White women aren’t the problem; it’s the failed policies that don’t resonate."

"Is she judging us by the color of our skin?" another commenter asked.

