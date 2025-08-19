DC Democrat slams crime laws turning Washington into a war zone

Denise Rucker Krepp may be a former Obama appointee and lifelong Democrat, but that’s not stopping her from calling out D.C.’s devastating crime policies.

Krepp blames the D.C. Council for redefining “juveniles” to include offenders up to age 24, undermining accountability and fueling carjackings, shootings, and lawlessness across the city.

“When I was a kid, a juvenile was somebody under the age of 18 ... but according to the D.C. Council, a juvenile is somebody under the age of 24,” Krepp tells Blaze Media senior politics editor Christopher Bedford on “Blaze News: The Mandate.”

“I mean, a 24-year-old man is a man, not a juvenile. And if you tell a 24-year-old that if they commit armed carjacking and they won’t be held fully accountable, then what do you think’s going to happen?” she continues.

“At the age of 24, some of my best friends were 24-year-olds. They were two years out of the Marine Corps already,” Bedford agrees.

Krepp recalls confronting the Ward 6 Councilman Charles Allen, saying, “Charles, what are you doing, dude?”

“He just blew me off and he said, ‘Denise, I know what I’m doing.’ Okay, you definitely knew what you were doing. You pretty much invited President Trump to come in and bring the National Guard in to solve your problem, which you created,” Krepp says.

“He kind of seems like the left-wing leader of the D.C. city council, or one of the most vocal champions of some of these causes,” Bedford says.

He notes that “there was enough anger” among Democrats that there was a recall petition for Allen — but it failed.

“I think it failed because people looked at the recall effort and said it was funded by Republicans. And I, you know, when people said that, I laughed. I said, ‘Are you kidding me?’ It wasn’t funded by Republicans. It was funded by Democrats. It was Democrats telling Charles Allen that what he was doing was unacceptable,” Krepp says.

“Unfortunately, the majority of Democrats did not agree with that,” she adds.

