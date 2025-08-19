Indiana woman allegedly threatened to disembowel Trump in revenge for pandemic deaths

A 50-year-old woman from Lafayette, Indiana, was arrested over alleged threats to the president she made on social media, according to the Department of Justice.

Nathalie Rose Jones made the threats on her Instagram account in posts between Aug. 2 and Aug. 9, according to prosecutors. She had also attended a protest in Washington, D.C., according to NewsNation, which had interviewed her just hours before her arrest.

Jones allegedly said that she wanted to kill Trump in order to 'avenge all the lives lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.'

Jones reportedly believed that Trump had been removed as president and former Rep. Liz Cheney had been appointed interim president afterward.

"I am willing to sacrificially kill this POTUS by disemboweling him and cutting out his trachea with Liz Cheney and all The Affirmation present," one post allegedly read on the "Nath.Jones" account.

The posts have since been deleted.

When she was interviewed by the Secret Service about the posts, Jones allegedly said that she wanted to kill Trump in order to “avenge all the lives lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

WPTA-TV reported that Jones had been a pharmacist until her license was suspended in January. State records said she had become unfit because of mental or physical disability.

In the interview with NewsNation, Jones says she opposes the militarization of Washington, D.C., and what she describes as the authoritarian policies of the president.

RELATED: Georgia man allegedly threatened to shoot Trump to death: 'I'm gonna watch him bleed out'

On Saturday, she reportedly admitted to making the threats on Instagram but denied having a desire to kill the president.

"Threatening the life of the president is one of the most serious crimes and one that will be met with swift and unwavering prosecution," U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said.

"Make no mistake — justice will be served," she added.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!