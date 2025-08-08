Georgia man allegedly threatened to shoot Trump to death: 'I'm gonna watch him bleed out'

A Georgia man has been arrested for allegedly making numerous comments threatening to kill President Donald Trump on an online forum.

Jauan Rashun Porter, 29, said that he would shoot Trump between the eyes and watch him bleed out, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for Northern Georgia.

'I'm gonna watch him bleed out and I'm gonna watch him die. ... I'm gonna do that.'

Porter joined a TikTok livestream on July 29 that had to do with the "Alligator Alcatraz" detention center in Florida and wrote the comments to other users, according to prosecutors.

"So there's only one way to make America great and that is putting a bullet in between Trump's eyes," he allegedly wrote.

"I'm gonna kill Donald Trump. I'm gonna put a 7.62 bullet inside his forehead," another message read.

"I'm gonna watch him bleed out and I'm gonna watch him die. ... I'm gonna do that," a third message read.

The livestream host apparently asked Porter what he would do when federal agents appeared at his door.

"I'm gonna kill them too," he responded.

He was unable to fulfill that promise because the federal agents who searched his home were able to find an explosive and pistol ammunition.

RELATED: Texas man allegedly threatened to shoot Trump on visit to flooding disaster: 'I won't miss'

Porter was on probation and has a long criminal record, including the following offenses:

Making terroristic threats

Influencing a witness

Mutiny in a penal institution

Drug possession

Battery

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Domestic violence

Prosecutors said he was charged with making threats against the president.

"The allegations against Porter are serious and required a swift, decisive, and collaborative response," reads a statement from U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. "We do not tolerate threats against public officials or law enforcement officers, and Porter will now face the consequences of his actions."

