‘Children as assets’: Gay couple’s viral IVF video reveals just how far Obergefell has gone

A video has gone viral of a gay man explaining how he and his partner are choosing two embryos via in vitro fertilization that they will be transferring to two surrogates.

“We’re so happy that we decided to purchase as many frozen eggs as we could, 40, because that leaves us with these 10 embryos for two babies. And we’re told that the majority of journeys take two to three transfers to get pregnant,” the man explained.

“We’ve decided which embryo on both sides that we want to transfer to our two surrogates. We’ll keep you updated as we do the transfers and as we find out whether or not we’re pregnant,” he continued.

“But we’re not going to share the sex of both babies until we’re officially pregnant, just like any other expecting parents would,” he added.

BlazeTV host Steve Deace does not like what he’s hearing.

“So, that’s a homosexual man talking in depth, in detail, about essentially trying to manufacture a human life on an open market with him and his gay lover. And this video went everywhere. It was viral everywhere on social media over the weekend,” he explains.

Deace cites Katy Faust — founder and president of Them Before Us, a global children’s rights nonprofit that focuses on a child’s right to a mother and a father — who blames the Obergefell v. Hodges Supreme Court case for same-sex couples manufacturing human life.

The Obergefell v. Hodges’ Supreme Court case decided that the fundamental right to marry is guaranteed to same-sex couples.

“Her argument really is that Obergefell is the genesis of all these kinds of videos ... and Katy points out, the central core of her premise, the best that I can understand it, is that since Obergefell, the paradigm of child-rearing and procreation has completely flipped,” Deace says.

“And in the past, what happened for thousands of years essentially of human existence is that children and their priorities were put ahead of the adults,” he continues. “And now what we have is that the children are assets to be acquired.”

