MSNBC's Joy Reid losing streak continues — offered pay cut in order to keep job: Report

MSNBC talking head Joy Reid did her best ahead of Election Day to promote Vice President Kamala Harris and vilify President-elect Donald Trump. Her best was evidently not enough. Although Harris' humiliating defeat is now history, Reid continues to rack up losses.



Earlier this month, Nielsen Media Research revealed that "The ReidOut" lost 47% of its total audience. Fox News Digital indicated that whereas Reid's show was averaging 1.4 million viewers ahead of Trump's landslide victory, it was subsequently averaging under 760,000 viewers. Reid's show even hemorrhaged 52% of viewers from the critical 25-54 age demographic.

"We were so Harris propaganda that when she lost, viewers were shocked," an on-air pundit told the Daily Beast regarding the network's overall decline in viewership after the election. "It turned into one giant circle j*** and echo chamber. If MSNBC wants to be of service to its viewers, they can't keep them in fantasy land."

In the wake of the election and Comcast's decision to spin off its flagging NBCUniversal cable television properties, MSNBC reportedly cut Rachel Maddow's annual salary by $5 million. Maddow — whose comments about Georgia doctor Mahendra Amin, deemed "verifiably false" by a judge, might cost NBCUniversal $30 million — will continue raking in $25 million from her re-negotiated contract.

'The state of left-wing corporate media is unrecognizable.'



The network was apparently keen to keep slashing.

According to Lachlan Cartwright of the Ankler newsletter, Reid and Stephanie Ruhle — the MSNBC host of "The 11th Hour" who courted mockery with her softball Harris interview and embarrassing attempt at fact-checking Vice President-elect JD Vance's hyperbolic joke — are similarly facing pay cuts.

The Washington Free Beacon indicated that Reid and Ruhle are believed to make around $3 million and $2 million per year, respectively.

Critics online appeared less surprised by the alleged pay cuts and more surprised that Reid was poised to continue collecting millions of dollars despite her venomous rants and racist commentary.

Jonathan Choe, a senior fellow and journalist at the Discovery Institute, noted, "The state of left-wing corporate media is unrecognizable. Say wild things on air, and you still get to keep your job."

When asked about the alleged pay cuts, an MSNBC spokesman told the New York Post the network would not comment on personnel matters.

