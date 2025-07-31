Progressive Democrat calls ICE the 'Nazi Gestapo' and threatens to 'confront' agents: 'It will be a day of reckoning'

A Democratic Rhode Island state representative appeared to threaten to confront federal immigration agents after he referred to them as the "Nazi Gestapo."

State Rep. Enrique Sanchez made the comments on his social media account after Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents completed an operation in Providence on July 13.

'It will be soon the day that I confront these Nazi ICE thugs in person for terrorizing our communities.'

"The Nazi Gestapo ICE thugs kidnapped another of our neighbor in Providence this morning," Sanchez wrote on social media. "This time on Alverson st. The ICE thugs damaged a couple cars that belonged to residents as well. They think they are above the law. I strongly condemn this act of terror and will be demanding answers and seeking action tomorrow. I am tired of this s**t. Providence doesn't want ICE thugs in our city."

However, the "neighbor" that ICE was supposedly terrorizing was an admitted member of the violent MS-13 gang, according to ICE sources who spoke to Fox News. They also said that the cars were damaged because the gang member attempted to flee and struck several ICE vehicles.

When confronted by WJAR-TV about the man's alleged criminal past, Sanchez said that he was willing to admit his mistake about that case but continued to defend his comparison to Nazi Germany.

On Wednesday, Sanchez doubled down on this rhetoric against ICE.

"It will be soon the day that I confront these Nazi ICE thugs in person for terrorizing our communities. It will be a day of reckoning and no going back," he wrote in a second post.

"I hope the people of Providence and Rhode Island have our back. They will try to end our work and put down our struggle," he added.

Blaze News reached out to Sanchez for clarification about his comments, and he did not respond via email but posted a response on social media.

"Clarify what comments?" he posted, with laughing emojis. "Also, can this administration condemn the actions and violence that ICE thugs impose on individuals seeking a better life?"

