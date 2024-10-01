MSNBC host tries to fact-check JD Vance after softball Harris interview, but it goes horribly wrong: '98 eggs per week'

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle became a target of mockery this week after she tried — but failed — to fact-check Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance.

While campaigning in Pennsylvania last month, Vance stopped at a grocery store in Reading where he talked about the inflation crisis and the skyrocketing cost of groceries under President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. During his brief remarks, Vance's two sons, Ewan and Vivek, interrupted him when they reached for a carton of eggs.

'Vance: "I'm so hungry I could eat a horse!" Ruhle: "TONIGHT, we talk to PETA to get to the bottom of this Republican-led equine eating catastrophe."'

"You want some eggs? Let's talk about eggs. Because these guys actually eat about 14 eggs every single morning," Vance quipped.

Considering that Vance's sons are young boys — ages 4 and 6 — and not bodybuilders, it's evident that Vance was engaging in hyperbole when he joked that his boys eat more than a dozen eggs each morning.

But Ruhle still tried to fact-check Vance's joke.

"14 eggs per day. 98 eggs per week. 2 children consuming 8+ dozen eggs per week," she posted on X.

Ruhle's response and calculation went viral on social media because it came less than a week after she interviewed Harris. That interview did not include fact-checks, featured few follow-up questions, and it was comprised mostly of softball questions.

On Monday, Vance mocked Ruhle's failed fact-check.

"One time I said I was so tired I could sleep for days. Stephanie Ruhle: Vance, in fact, only slept for 8 hours," he posted on X.

Others joined in the fun.

"Vance: 'I’m so hungry I could eat a horse!' Ruhle: 'TONIGHT, we talk to PETA to get to the bottom of this Republican-led equine eating catastrophe,'" CNN commentator Scott Jennings mocked.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), meanwhile, observed that Ruhle's response demonstrates how "the mainstream media are some of the most pathetic people on the planet," while Christopher Rufo forwarded Ruhle the definition of "hyperbole." Some implored Ruhle to investigate claims that it is raining cats and dogs outside, while others noted Ruhle's journalistic failure to conduct basic fact-checks on Democrats.

Last week, Ruhle defended her interview with Harris and even appeared to defend Harris for repeatedly dodging her questions.

