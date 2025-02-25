Maddow cries racism after MSNBC cancels Joy Reid's show

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow was not happy with fellow host Joy Reid suddenly being forced to leave the network. Reid is another name in a long list of news personalities who have been forced out amid the second Trump administration and declining ratings.

The final episode of Reid's show, "The ReidOut," which started in 2020, was on Monday. When it was time for her own show, Maddow praised her now-former colleague.

"In all of the jobs I have had in all of the years I have been alive, there is no colleague for whom I have had more affection and more respect than Joy Reid. I love everything about her. I have learned so much from her. I have so much more to learn from her. I do not want to lose her as a colleague here at MSNBC, and personally, I think it is a bad mistake to let her walk out the door. It is not my call, and I understand that," Maddow said.

Maddow went on to hint that the decision by executives to cancel Reid's show was racist and therefore "indefensible."

Reid broke down in tears during a video because she thought her show had value.

"I will tell you, it is also unnerving to see that on a network where we’ve got two, count them, two non-white hosts in prime time, both of our non-white hosts in prime time are losing their shows, as is Katie Phang on the weekend. And that feels worse than bad, no matter who replaces them. That feels indefensible. And I do not defend it," she continued.

Maddow also lamented how the MSNBC staffers who worked on the canceled shows will most likely be out of a job.

"Dozens of producers and staffers, including some who are among the most experienced and most talented and most specialist producers in the building, are facing being laid off. They’re being invited to reapply for new jobs. ... It kind of drops the bottom out of whether or not people feel like this is a good place to work. And so we don’t generally do things that way," she explained.

Maddow, hinting at low ratings and the rise of conservative and independent media during the second Trump term, said this "is a difficult time in the news business, but it does not need to be this difficult." Maddow did not say she would leave her cushy job or refuse to take more money from a supposedly racist network.

Before her final show on Monday, Reid broke down in tears during a video because she thought her show "had value." She said she has no regrets about her extreme rhetoric toward Christians, conservatives, and the MAGA movement.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!