Can young right-wing men save themselves from 'cultural death'?

Young men have been shunning the left to show an interest in religion, the right, and traditional lifestyles at promising rates — but that doesn’t mean our country is in the clear.

Particularly because, of all members of society in America, young, white, Christian men face the biggest uphill battle when it comes to the culture wars raging all around us.

BlazeTV host Steve Deace is well aware.

“It is true that if you are a young, white male, particularly one who is a Christian and either desires to be married to a woman and have children with her or already is, virtually every institution that matters in this culture has you marked for cultural death,” Deace says.

“You are on a most-wanted enemies list,” he adds.

In order to change this, Deace says we need to "confront this racialism” in the church and “call it out for the demonic evil that it is.”

“If we don’t, these young men will reject the church out of disdain for the social stigma they are receiving for nothing other than the lack of melanin in their skin,” he says.

“You’re just not going to be able, for any prolonged period of time, [to] tell white men, as they see a black young man stab to death another white young man, and raise and make money off of that crime, that heinous crime. You can’t just tell them, ‘Well, shucks, nothing’s happening here. Move on.’ That’s just not sustainable,” executive producer Aaron McIntire agrees.

“When you are being castigated … if you're being discriminated against … you’re not just going to let that go. History has shown that just can’t go on into perpetuity,” he adds.

While Deace doesn’t believe that our own form of racial idolatry is the correct response, he does believe it will be the response if this continues.

“A petty criminal who probably died of a fentanyl overdose gets global days of remembrance, with protests and riots all over the freaking world. … This black kid over some form of acknowledgement of diss or beef culture stabs one of his classmates right in the heart and raises $100K, crowdfunds $100K in just days off of it,” Deace says.

“If we don’t correct that, the opposite form of racial idolatry is exactly what we are going to get,” he adds.

