How a black female 'Jesus' just revealed everything you need to know about the left

Video has emerged from the "Jesus Christ Superstar" concert held at the Hollywood Bowl, showing a pointy-fingered Cynthia Erivo, a black female, portraying the titular character, Jesus. Viral clips showed Erivo locked in a passionate duet with Adam Lambert, an openly gay vocalist, who had been cast as Judas.

When asked about Erivo’s casting, Lambert stated that he was “excited by the challenge of presenting the audience with a production led by a female, black ‘Jesus’ and [encouraging] the audience to expand their minds a bit. ... That’s the whole point.”

As Democrat approval ratings dip to the lowest they’ve been since the 1990s, they are forced to rely on being increasingly theatrical.

In the postmodern world, liberals have changed the purpose of artistic expression. Instead of using artistic pursuits — such as music, theater, and painting — to glorify creation and promote beauty, it is intended to be ugly.

Postmodernism is all about subversion, and that means destroying anything traditional.

The casting choices in "Jesus Christ Superstar" are not just an edgy gender-swap. They are an intentional attack on Christianity. They are using subversion to destroy basic biblical truths.

Over the past several years, leftists have pushed their radicalism to new extremes. Their stances on gender ideology, immigration, and abortion have become increasingly militant. In 2008, Joe Biden stated that he and Barack Obama had no intention of nationally legalizing gay marriage. Less than a decade later, Obergefell v. Hodges proved their willingness to push their agenda leftward to appease the masses.

The Democratic Party of decades past has been eaten alive by its own ideology as it now caves to radicals like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

Now, the only way for liberals to justify their constantly shifting positions is through theatrics.

For many years, Democrats targeted disaffected groups, such as racial minorities and college students. Their goal was to build a coalition of people who felt like they didn't fit the mold of a middle-class American. This strategy led them to target creatives like artists, musicians, and actors.

Many of these individuals were considered "outsiders," a classification that opened them up to Democratic influence. Liberal, anti-capitalist agendas persuaded many artists that their lives would be better in a communistic, tolerant society. Their art would have more value if they weren’t subject to the scrutiny of a free-market society.

This mindset encouraged many artists to join forces with the Democratic Party. From actors like Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller to musicians like Billy Joel and Bruce Springsteen, there is a noticeable artistic bias against Republicans.

As a result, Democrats have used this advantage to become increasingly performative.

In the 2010s, for example, Lady Gaga caused a stir with her hit song “Born This Way,” a pro-LGBT song that used surrealist imagery inspired by Salvador Dali. In 2023, Sam Smith’s hit song “Unholy” featured hyper-sexualized lyrics and a music video with androgynous burlesque dancers. Democrats were quick to defend these performances, even calling them “liberating.”

You can see this same trend among elected leaders of the Democratic Party.

Earlier this year, New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker’s 25-hour marathon speech protesting the Trump administration was a ploy for headlines. Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett (Texas) mocked Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) by saying she had a “bleach-blond, bad-built, butch body.” Crockett would go on to trademark this phrase and use it to sell merchandise. After this embarrassing act, the Atlantic described Crockett as a “Democrat for the Trump era.” Even Zohran Mamdani, the outspoken socialist running for mayor of New York City, has used performative viral videos to gain over one million followers on TikTok.

Conservatives are quietly making real change in America without needing to dance around onstage in subversive costumes.

Booker, Crockett, and Mamdani use theatrical melodramatics to make a name for themselves. They are winning woke points in their liberal base and raising the ire of Republicans. All of these politicians are relatively young but have managed to set themselves apart from Democratic institutions. Party leaders like Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) have been slow to ally themselves with figures like Mamdani, who is appealing to social media virality instead of the party’s institutional approval. His success as the frontrunner in the mayoral campaign thus far proves that this might be a successful approach.

Republicans have been able to capitalize on the left’s absurdity by making real policy changes.

Their position on illegal immigration, a top voter issue, has proved successful as border crossings plummet to their lowest numbers in decades. Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s work at the Department of Health and Human Services to root out conflicts of interest, fix the food system, and stop unethical practices like organ harvesting have led a former CDC director to call RFK Jr. one of the most “consequential” public health figures ever. The country of Cambodia has even nominated President Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize after he helped broker a peace deal with Thailand, one of several peace deals he's made throughout his second term.

Conservatives are quietly making real change in America without needing to dance around onstage in subversive costumes. As Democrat approval ratings dip to the lowest they’ve been since the 1990s, they are forced to rely on being increasingly theatrical. It’s why Hollywood is eager to cast "Jesus" as a black bisexual female.

Erivo is intended to make Christians angry because that’s the only way they can keep themselves in the headlines.