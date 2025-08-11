History podcaster Dan Carlin angers fans with his response to Trump's takeover of DC police

Dan Carlin, the host of a popular history podcast, ripped into President Donald Trump after his federal takeover of the police force in the District of Columbia, and many of his fans voiced their disapproval.

Carlin helms the incredibly popular "Hardcore History" podcast, which is estimated to have garnered over a hundred million downloads. On Monday, he reacted to the announcement from Trump that the crime in the district had gotten so bad that it demanded a federal response.

'I'm a person who knows his history...we've never had anything like this and this is EXACTLY what the Founders worried about.'

"Those of you who don't know what authoritarianism looks like...this is it. All the gaslighting about previous presidents 'what about...!!! Is bulls**t. I've been talking about the slide towards NOW for 30+ years. Those earlier concerns were nothing. Now we are HERE," Carlin posted on social media.

"Do you support the Constitutional Republic? Or this ONE PERSON. This one, malformed, narcissistic, completely non-empathetic (except for himself) version of an American wanna-be Mussolini...because that's what this guy is," he added.

He went on to accuse those supporting Trump of being brainwashed or un-American.

"You can say 'well other presidents did this or that' but none have come close to doing ALL this. You take the most extreme things previous presidents have done (the single most) and Trump combines those most extreme single things into his long list of most extreme things," Carlin continued.

"Gaslight yourself till you're blue in the face...I'm a person who knows his history...we've never had anything like this and this is EXACTLY what the Founders worried about," he added. "It's been a multi-decade slide to get here — but we're HERE. Everyone who is honest with themselves knows it."

Many rejected Carlin's assessment of Trump's actions.

"You're really putting the lie to the notion that historians have greater insight about the problems of our age than anyone else," Will Chamberlain of the Federalist Society responded.

"Your case isn't compelling. The Mussolini stuff is a totally unsound comparison, really it's a reductive historical caricature. Different context, ideology, and state structure. No one-party control, no paramilitaries. It's just not a serious argument. Just drop the analogy," another response reads.

"Dan, a history podcast host doing his best Rachel Maddow/Jimmy Kimmel/Stephen King illiteracy impression: iN tHiS hOuSe ThAt Is AuThOrItArIaNiSM!!!1!1!1!1!1!11!1!!1!1!1" Ian Miller of Outkick joked.

"You may have Trump Brain Rot if his trying to make D.C. safer induces a hyperbolic screed like the sad thread below," journalist Tom Elliott replied.

