Leader of Hispanic Caucus angrily suggests Trump is extorting DC mayor into repealing sanctuary city policies

The mayor of Washington, D.C., appears to have capitulated to demands from President Donald Trump, and her fellow Democrats are not very happy about it.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser had previously enthusiastically supported the sanctuary city policies at the nation's capital, but she apparently changed her mind after Trump ascended to the Oval Office for a second time.

'I hope she’s not being intimidated by that guy at the White House and that he’s threatening to withhold funding. Because that has a terminology — it’s called extortion.'

Bowser tried to quietly include the repeal of the immigration policies in her 2026 budget proposal, but the media sniffed it out and had the mayor face the furor of the illegal immigration lobby.

Among those are U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.), who is the chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and is known for being a "firebrand" on immigration. He released a statement arguing that local law enforcement officials are not properly trained to provide aid to federal immigration officials.

"The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department is not the FBI or ICE,” the congressman said. “They are trained differently, they respond differently, they have different relationships with the community. To deputize local police officers as federal agents is a huge mistake."

Espaillat went further and suggested that Trump is extorting the D.C. mayor.

"I hope she’s not being intimidated by that guy at the White House and that he’s threatening to withhold funding," he added. "Because that has a terminology — it’s called extortion."

Bowser has also caved on the issue of the massive "Black Lives Matter" mural that was painted just blocks away from the White House. She has agreed to remove it as well as the plaza dedicated to the far-left movement.

In a statement from Bowser's spokesperson in March, she admits that federal cuts are animating her decisions.

“The mural inspired millions of people and helped our city through a very painful period, but now we can’t afford to be distracted by meaningless congressional interference," read the statement. "The devastating impacts of the federal job cuts must be our number one concern. Our focus is on economic growth, public safety, and supporting our residents affected by these cuts.”

