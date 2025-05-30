After pushing sanctuary city policies in DC, Mayor Bowser completely caves

After previously supporting sanctuary city policies for illegal aliens, Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has completely reversed course and supported police participation in deportation proceedings.

Bowser has been cooperating with the Trump administration since the inauguration and has even appeared with the president at a press conference at the White House. She has agreed to get rid of the "Black Lives Matter" mural and plaza in her district in March.

The budget will ultimately be decided upon by the DC City Council.

A local ban prevented law enforcement officers from cooperating with immigration officials during deportation proceedings. It also barred them from asking about a suspect's immigration status or from releasing them to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Bowser tried to sneak a provision to end the ban into her budget bill, but it was discovered by journalist Martin Austermuhle. The budget will ultimately be decided upon by the D.C. City Council.

Axios said Bowser did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the report.

The mayor has proudly pronounced D.C. a sanctuary city since 2016. She has also called the city the "gayest" in the world.

RELATED: DC mayor sued over massive 'Black Lives Matter' mural on street to White House

Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Bowser had unveiled the massive "Black Lives Matter" mural spanning two blocks on 16th Street NW in June 2020. It was made permanent in Oct. 2021, until she ordered its removal nearly four years later.

“The mural inspired millions of people and helped our city through a very painful period, but now we can’t afford to be distracted by meaningless congressional interference," read her statement at the time.

CNN had reported that the mural was so large that it could be seen from space.

"The devastating impacts of the federal job cuts must be our number one concern," she added. "Our focus is on economic growth, public safety, and supporting our residents affected by these cuts.”

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!