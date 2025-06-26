Radical Democrat lets truth slip about abortion in effort to protect illegal alien accused of homicide

A radical Democrat congresswoman who staunchly advocates for so-called "abortion rights" may have accidentally undermined them when she attempted to run interference for a recently deported immigrant accused of heinous crimes.

There seems to be no form of abortion Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) doesn't like. She has called abortion "health care" and a "human right," vowed "to protect and expand" so-called "reproductive care" under Trump's second term, and even admitted that she has had at least one abortion herself.

'Interesting that it's a baby when you want to dunk on ICE but it's just a clump of cells when you want to kill it.'

Because of her long-standing history of defending abortion, Jayapal surprised many when she lamented the recent loss of another woman's unborn "baby."

"A pregnant woman lost her baby after ICE refused to give her prenatal care," Jayapal wrote on social media on Tuesday, perhaps not realizing that babies are persons who cannot legally be killed.

"If true, this is very sad. Tragic even. And the fact that it’s sad is clear evidence that your position on abortion is both inhumane and barbaric," Not the Bee shot back in the comments.

"Interesting that it's a baby when you want to dunk on ICE but it's just a clump of cells when you want to kill it," added Kangmin Lee, a popular Christian influencer with nearly 160,000 followers.

"Baby. Thanks for admitting it," quipped LifeNews.com.

In her social media post, Jayapal also shared an article from the Nashville Banner about the apparent stillborn child and his mother, Iris Dayana Monterroso-Lemus, a native of Guatemala who reportedly stole into the U.S. in 2018.

In the article, Monterroso-Lemus painted such a harrowing tale of her experiences in ICE custody that independent journalist Andy Ngo characterized her allegations as "cinematic."

Monterroso-Lemus claimed she was:

forced to sleep on the floor in an Alabama facility;

offered food infested with cockroaches;

repeatedly denied medical care after she expressed concerns about her unborn child and instead had only her blood pressure and urine sample tested; and

ignored for three days after the child died in her womb.

"I had him inside here for three days, in this Louisiana facility, my baby dead in my stomach, inside my stomach for three days, dead," she said, according to the Banner.

"I told them to just send me back to Guatemala because I was pregnant and wasn’t getting the medical attention I needed," she added.

"There’s so much pressure in jail. I started suffering from insomnia, from anxiety. Then I felt like I was having a stroke, and they still didn’t give me a medical exam," she continued.

Monterroso-Lemus also claimed that overly vigilant guards kept her "shackled" to a bed while she delivered the stillborn baby boy. "When I was delivering my baby, they didn’t even give me a little privacy," she said. "One time, they even shackled my feet because they thought I might escape. Like I was some kind of criminal. I told them, 'What you’re doing to me isn’t right.'"

According to the report, Monterroso-Lemus gave birth at Ochsner LSU Health – Monroe Medical Center in Louisiana on April 29. She was then deported back to Guatemala on May 9.

"This is absolutely disgusting and we should all be outraged," Jayapal fumed in her social media post on Tuesday.

Monterroso-Lemus 'has been arrested multiple times for child abuse and is wanted on an active warrant for homicide.'

Because Jayapal's tweet drew such attention to Monterroso-Lemus' case, the Department of Homeland Security issued a press release directly disputing most, if not all, of Monterroso-Lemus' claims.

According to DHS, Monterroso-Lemus:

"had a bed in her cell" and was never forced to sleep on the floor;

received "appropriate dietician cleared menus" every day in keeping with the standards of all ICE detainees in New Orleans;

received extensive prenatal and other medical care, including a fetal doppler ultrasound, an "OB-GYN visit, dental care, and medication." She was also taken to a hospital and seen by "multiple nurses"; and

was given "immediate medical assistance" on April 29, when she reported distress and was taken to the hospital.

DHS also insists it has no record that Monterroso-Lemus ever filed a grievance about alleged "mistreatment and mocking from guards."

In a statement to Blaze News, Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin claimed: "This reporting is absolutely FALSE. Iris Dayana Monterroso-Lemus had FULL medical, prenatal care. We have documentation to show it."

What's more, Monterroso-Lemus has been accused of mistreating others — severely.

In her statement to Blaze News, McLaughlin claimed that "Iris Dayana Monterroso-Lemus, 37, is a citizen of Guatemala who has been arrested multiple times for child abuse and is wanted on an active warrant for homicide."

The DHS press release clarified that Monterroso-Lemus was "arrested twice for child abuse/neglect with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office" and that she is wanted for homicide in Guatemala.

"FACT CHECK: ICE Provided Full Medical Care to Guatemalan Illegal Alien with History of Child Abuse and Wanted for Homicide," the press release headline reiterated.

Monterroso-Lemus has six other children.

The father of her stillborn child, Gary Bivens, still appears to stand by his fiancée. He has pledged to relocate to Guatemala and initiated a GoFundMe account to help with "funds for medical treatment and transportation expenses."

"It's unbelievable. It's disgusting. I'm beside myself, I really am," he said, according to the Banner. "I'm ashamed to even call myself an American citizen. With what is going on in these facilities? ... It's costing people’s lives. It's breaking families apart. It's so inhumane. ... It's un-American."

"I'll sell the house and everything I got, and I'm coming down to Guatemala," Bivens added. "That's my intention ... because I don't even want to be here anymore. ... I lost all respect for every bit and piece of this country.”

