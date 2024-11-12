Rep. Pramila Jayapal brazenly admits her hypocrisy on Senate rules after Trump election 'trifecta'

Washington state Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal didn't mince words when she admitted her complete hypocrisy over changing Senate rules after the devastating election for Democrats.

Far-left Democrats have called for senators to get rid of the filibuster rule in order to allow a simple majority to pass legislation instead of having to secure some support from the opposing party. Critics on the right and others cautioned against lowering standards for bipartisanship in Congress.

'Clearly not enough voters knew what Democrats were gonna do to make their lives better.'

Jayapal was asked by Jennifer Bendery of the Huffington Post whether she still supported changing the filibuster rule after President-elect Donald Trump chalked up historic gains in the election.

"Am I championing getting rid of the filibuster now when the [GOP] has the trifecta? No. But had we had the trifecta, I would have been," she responded.

Trump has been declared the electoral vote victor and will likely be declared the popular vote winner. Republicans have regained control the U.S. Senate while getting closer to increasing control of the House of Representatives.

"If we had had control of the trifecta and gotten rid of the filibuster to pass minimum wage, to pass paid sick leave," Jayapal continued, "things that are passing on ballot measures that are so popular … then I think we would have built some trust with the American people."

She didn't even pretend to acknowledge the brazen hypocrisy of her position on the filibuster.

Jayapal added that it would have been justified for Democrats to get rid of the filibuster "because we have to show that the government can deliver."

Jayapal also offered her explanation for the devastating election losses for Democrats.

"Clearly not enough voters knew what Democrats were gonna do to make their lives better," she replied, "particularly poor and working-class Americans across this country."

She went on to say Democrats were eager to mount an effort to defeat Trump's appointments, which she said were extreme.

"I think we’re gonna continue to see a number of people that have disturbing histories being appointed to many of these positions," Jayapal added. "We’re gonna have to figure out how we fight that best."

Jayapal is the chair of the Progressive Caucus in Congress.

