Rep. Pramila Jayapal slammed with backlash after politicizing devastating wildfires in California

Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington state tried to politicize the devastating wildfires in California and faced swift backlash on social media.

Firefighters are struggling to contain several wildfires in the Los Angeles area that have spread quickly because of high winds since Monday. More than 5,000 homes and businesses have been burned to the ground, and at least 10 people have died already.

'That’s someone’s livelihood going up in flames as you cheer, you ignorant fool.'

Jayapal thought to take advantage of the natural disaster to harangue people about global warming in a post on social media Thursday.

"Corporations got us into this mess, but even they can't escape the devastating reality of climate change," wrote Jayapal, who added a video of a McDonald's restaurant in flames in the California fire.

Critics immediately assailed her for seeming to assign the blame of the fires to businesses.

"Yes, because corporations provided all those homeowners with jobs. And some of those houses were built by corporations and corporations furnished lots of the building materials. What an idiotic post," responded Brit Hume of Fox News.

"You’re an idiot. As evidenced by the ratio, anyone with an IQ above 1 understands that this has nothing to do with climate change and everything to do with Democrat incompetence and woke DEI policies that have failed their constituency for far too long," replied Donald Trump Jr.

"This is sort of a psychotic thing for a member of Congress to say, no?" responded Tim Carney of the American Enterprise Institute.

"I don't know where to begin with the ignorance of this post," said Fox Business host Charles Payne.

"Likely was a small business owner who owned that @McDonalds (there are an estimated 14,300 locations in the United States of which 93 percent are franchise operations owned by people in our communities who are our neighbors, & coach our kids in Little League)," noted journalist Salena Zito.

"Most McDonalds are franchises run by small business owners with tiny profit margins. That’s someone’s livelihood going up in flames as you cheer, you ignorant fool," added Marc Thiessen, Fox News contributor.

Jayapal was similarly roasted when she praised the passage of a minimum wage hike in Seattle without addressing the unintended consequences of such policies.

