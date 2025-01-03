Rep. Pramila Jayapal celebrates massive minimum-wage hike in Seattle and gets nailed with seething backlash

Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington state celebrated the passage of a massive minimum-wage hike in the city of Seattle, but many on social media responded with ridicule and mockery.

The far-left government in Seattle jacked up the minimum wage on all businesses beginning the first of January. Some businesses are already shutting down after calculating that the law would force them into insolvency.

'Leftists are blocking opportunity. Again. It's what you authoritarian thugs do best.'

"Yesterday, Seattle’s minimum wage officially rose to $20.76 per hour — one of the highest minimum wages in the country!" she wrote. "I’m so proud to represent a city that puts workers first, and I’ll keep fighting to ensure we finally pass a minimum wage increase nationwide."

Critics excoriated Jayapal and warned about the unintended consequences of such far-left policies.

"Congrats, Pramila. You’ve just guaranteed that small businesses in Seattle will be forced to close, jobs will be lost, and prices will skyrocket. Raising wages without understanding the economy isn’t helping workers, it’s hurting them," read one popular response.

"Perfect way to put small businesses out of business and raise unemployment and raise prices of everything. You idiot libs think your stupid policies happen in a vacuum. It's a snowball effect of destruction," replied another detractor.

"No one will be surprised as entry-level jobs disappear. Leftists are blocking opportunity. Again. It's what you authoritarian thugs do best," another critic said.

Corina Luckenbach, a self-identified queer business owner, told KCPQ-TV that she had to close down Bebop Waffle Shop over the increase in minimum wage, which she supported in theory.

"This is financially just not going to make sense anymore. Because, just for me, the increase would cost me $32,000 more a year," Luckenbach said. "I've cried every day."

California passed a similar minimum-wage law meant to increase wages for fast-food workers, but some businesses have responded by firing employees and others have shut down completely.

