Benny Johnson EXPOSES Jasmine Crockett as a fraud

Conservative commentator Benny Johnson was skeptical of Texas Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s background, so he not only took it upon himself to look into it — but put together an entire documentary exposing the truth behind the notorious “code switcher.”

Crockett, while representing a district in Dallas, is actually from a well-off neighborhood in St. Louis, Missouri.

“There are some parts of St. Louis that are actually some of the nicest neighborhoods you’ve ever seen in your life. … They’re gorgeous and beautiful and leafy and manicured, and the people wave on their way to their HOA meetings on their beautiful pristine lawns,” Johnson tells BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“In fact, inside of that exact area is where Jasmine Crockett went to school, a place called Mary Institute [and St. Louis Country] Day School,” he explains.

According to Johnson, it’s “the best school in the entire state of Missouri.”

“It’s so elite that the test scores leaving that school are some of the highest in the entire nation. That’s where Jasmine Crockett went to high school. It costs $35,000 per year. There’s a private lacrosse field as well as a sunken, grassy Wimbledon court,” he says.

After high school, Crockett went to Rhodes College outside Memphis, Tennessee, which costs $75,000 a year, before going to the University of Houston Law School.

“If you total it all together, it’s very close to a million dollars' worth of higher — not only higher, the highest levels of education you can possibly get,” Johnson says.

Johnson has a name for what he views as a Democrat phenomenon that Crockett is participating in.

“This isn’t rare. This is normal in the Democrat Party,” he says. “It’s called working-class stolen valor. It's practiced by the elites inside of the Democrat Party.”

“Whether you’re Zohran Mamdani, Kamala Harris, or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or Jasmine Crockett, you are embarrassed that you come from wealth and privilege. You have to make up stories, fantastical stories, in order to try and prove that you have some type of bona fides with the working class, of which — and the welfare class, of which you are constantly trying to appease and pander to,” Johnson explains.

“Kamala Harris said she worked the fries at McDonald's,” he laughs. “Give me a break. Everyone knows that it’s all farcical, it’s all fake, it’s all fraudulent. And the American public sees through it.”

