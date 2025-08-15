New York Times hit with brutal backlash over op-ed calling for radical government change so the left can compete

The New York Times is getting hit with a wave of online criticism over an article arguing that the left cannot win unless there is a radical restructuring of the government.

The article is titled "Abolish the Senate. End the Electoral College. Pack the Court," and has as a subheading, "Why the left can't win without a new Constitution."

'The NY Times finally recognizes that the Constitution is a bulwark against totalitarian Communism.'

Most of the criticism is a response to the headline and subheading, but the article is a wide-ranging interview by conservative commentator Ross Douthat of progressive Osita Nwanevu and his book calling for radical change in the structure of the government.

Nwanevu and Douthat discuss the different notions that define democracy, going all the way back to the founders, and debate whether their vision can be improved upon to better serve the modern U.S. electorate.

Many were unimpressed by the radical suggestions and responded negatively on social media.

"The New York Times is finally mainstreaming the idea to overthrow our Constitution," author J. Michael Waller responded.

"It is helpful to everyone for the modern American left to come out and openly acknowledge what has been obvious, but denied, for a long time: their objective is to repeal and replace the existing U.S. Constitution," Jim Geraghty of National Review replied.

"The @nytimes has abandoned any pretense and now confirms it actually hates the United States and loathes our democratic republic form of government," legal analyst Phil Holloway said.

"Document designed to frustrate revolutionaries and promote compromise and incrementalism works as designed," Noah Rothman of National Review replied.

"The NY Times finally recognizes that the Constitution is a bulwark against totalitarian Communism. Naturally, the socialist wants a new constitution," another commenter wrote.

In April, the Times was similarly mocked and ridiculed over an article documenting how Christians were wearing crosses, which was apparently worth chronicling for posterity.

Nwanevu's book, titled "The Right of the People: Democracy and the Case for a New American Founding," was released Tuesday.

