New York Times mocked over report discovering Christians wearing crosses for necklaces

The New York Times reported that the prevalence of Christian crosses as necklaces had grown in recent months, and many on social media responded with baffled mockery.

The Times report cited many different examples of prominent figures wearing crosses in public and added a history of the meaning of the cross, even prior to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

"Lately, the cross necklaces flash across cable news screens several times a week, suspended between the collarbones of Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, and Attorney General Pam Bondi," reads the article by Misty White Sidell.

Not surprisingly, the Times got slapped with brutal ridicule online.

"This is real. People wear crosses and the NYT is ON IT," responded commentator Mary Katharine Ham.

"So new that everybody's nana has worn one since forever... Also every Italian guy I know," replied education activist Erika Sanzi.

"The fact that this piece got through the Times's editorial process without anyone saying, 'um ... guys?' shows exactly why the press always seems so clueless about the country it is supposed to cover," said Charles C.W. Cooke of National Review.

"When it comes to investigative reporting can anything top the NewYorkTimes discovery that people wear crosses around their necks," asked former columnist Patrick Goldstein.

"The author probably doesn't know a single person who wears one, which is why it's treated as a novelty," said Tom Bevan of RealClearPolitics.

"Good editing means avoiding publishing things which will embarrass your publication and everybody who works there," said another critic.

"In certain bizarrely isolated contexts, public displays of religiosity (even something as common as cross necklaces) are so *uncommon* that they become successful pitches for New York Times stories," responded professor Charlie Camosy.

While the Times has been ridiculed many times over the years, one article explaining that women experience "poop shame" in the workplace was especially celebrated in 2019.

