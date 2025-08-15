Pam Bondi makes concession to DC AG after lawsuit challenging 'brazenly unlawful' federalization of police

President Donald Trump's plan to federalize law enforcement in the District of Columbia is facing a court challenge from the district's attorney general.

Attorney General Brian Schwalb said the president's actions were "brazenly unlawful" and violated D.C. residents' right to self-government. Attorney General Pam Bondi agreed to revoke the appointment of Drug Enforcement Administration head Terry Cole as "emergency police commissioner" and allow Chief Pamela Smith to remain in charge.

'Our office will go to court to defend Home Rule, block the unlawful orders, and maintain MPD under District control.'

"We are suing to block the federal government takeover of DC police," Schwalb wrote on social media. "By illegally declaring a takeover of MPD, the Administration is abusing its temporary, limited authority under the law. This is the gravest threat to Home Rule DC has ever faced, and we are fighting to stop it."

Trump ordered the federalization of the D.C. police and also sent National Guard troops to help quell violent crime. His critics have said that recent crime data shows a downturn in an attempt to undermine his justification of the order.

"The federal government's power over DC is not absolute, and it should not be exercised as such," he added. "Section 740 of the Home Rule Act permits the President to request MPD's services. But it can only be done temporarily, for special emergencies, and solely for federal purposes."

He went on to say the president had sought the "hostile takeover" of the police department.

"This is an affront to the dignity and autonomy of the 700,000 Americans who call DC home," Schwalb said.

"Our office will go to court to defend Home Rule, block the unlawful orders, and maintain MPD under District control," he added. "We have no choice but to stand up for DC residents' rights and safety."

RELATED: Leader of Hispanic Caucus angrily suggests Trump is extorting DC mayor into repealing sanctuary city policies

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, had been vehemently opposed to Trump before he got elected and has since caved to some of his demands in order to avoid the threat of federal funds being rescinded. She initially made some statements of support for the police federalization but then also endorsed the lawsuit against them.

Blaze News reached out to Bowser's office seeking clarification but did not receive a response before publication.

In man-on-the-street interviews with D.C. residents, many told Blaze Media reporter Julio Rosas that city officials had not done enough to stop crime, and they welcomed Trump's federalization of the police. Even anti-Trump MSNBC host Joe Scarborough admitted that many of his very liberal friends told him they were happy the president was stepping in.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!