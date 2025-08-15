Exclusive video: Black DC residents tell Blaze News the reasons they support Trump's DC crime strategy

Most residents of the District of Columbia appeared to be supportive of President Donald Trump's federalization of law enforcement when asked this week by Blaze News national correspondent Julio Rosas, but one was especially rancorous.

Some of the residents didn't want their faces to be recorded, but even those who said they were uneasy about President Donald Trump admitted that D.C. officials had failed to protect them from crime.

'You can't expect a society to flourish when they're surrounded by things that they can't predict or control. So it's a good thing.'

The president said that he would take over criminal enforcement in the district for 30 days as allowed by the Home Rule Act, but he has hinted at possibly keeping the troops there for far longer.

"I think it's a good thing. I think far too many people feel like they have to keep their head on a swivel going about their daily lives," said a woman who had been a hairdresser in D.C. for 15 years. "And you can't expect a society to flourish when they're surrounded by things that they can't predict or control. So it's a good thing."

"The crime is outrageous, and you do feel unsafe walking the streets, I know me as a senior," said a black female resident to Rosas.

When asked if she felt like the city and the mayor were addressing her concerns about public safety, she laughed.

"No! You think I would agree with this type of crime going, that it was OK? No," she laughed.

One man said he was absolutely opposed to the effort and said the president was wrong.

"Hell, yeah, I disagree with Trump, everything. Everything. He's a crazy maniac. A Hitler type! I don't like none of his — anything that he's doing!" the man said.

When asked if he believed what the president said about the high crime rate in D.C., he was just as colorful.

"Hell, no! You walking the street, ain't nobody jumpin' on you!" said the man.

"It's true!" Rosas laughed.

"He can walk the streets too; won't nobody jump on him!" he continued. "You don't need a whole bunch of police around here! You police yourself by how you behave! People treat you the way you want to be treated, so no, hell, no, I don't believe nothing Trump says."

Another woman who didn't want to appear on camera said her concerns about crime had not been met by city officials.

"It's terrible. I don't even like reading the news no more," she said. "Every day you read people getting killed and carjacked. It's just a lot of crap that shouldn't be going on. So I'm for it."

When Rosas tried to talk to some left-wing protesters, they were far less accommodating and much more strident. They asked him who he worked for and recoiled in horror when he mentioned Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck's name.

"Glenn's an a**hole!" said one female activist.

"He's a f**king right-wing propagandist! F**k you guys! Get a better job!" said a male activist.

"How does it feel to have a white person to berate a brown person?" asked Rosas. "Does that mean anything to you at all?"

Rosas challenged the man, who identified as white, for telling him to "f**k off" and asked if that would be considered racist.

"I didn't attack you for being brown. I told you to f**k off and get a better job!" the man responded.

"OK," Rosas said.

"I'll tell anybody to f**k off and get a better job if they're working for fascists!" he added.

He went on to tell Rosas that the white supremacists in the Trump administration would seek to deport him despite his being a U.S. citizen.

'As a Washingtonian, I love this place! I want it to be better!'

Another woman who also didn't want to be identified on camera said she wouldn't support or oppose Trump's federalization, but said she would support anything that lowered crime. She added that it did appear as if crime had eased up recently.

"I want it to get better! I'm hoping for better!" she said. "As a Washingtonian, I love this place! I want it to be better!"

