Liberals in nuclear meltdown mode after 2026 ‘Color of the Year’ is announced

Liberals across the nation are in full tantrum mode after a shade of white was declared 2026’s top hue.

On December 4, Pantone LLC — which is considered the global authority on color standardization — announced “Cloud Dancer,” described as a “billowy white imbued with serenity,” as its 2026 Color of the Year.

“Similar to a blank canvas, Cloud Dancer signifies our desire for a fresh start. … An airy white hue, PANTONE 11-4201 Cloud Dancer opens up space for creativity, allowing our imagination to drift so that new insights and bold ideas can emerge and take shape,” wrote Pantone Vice President Laurie Pressman.

Pantone Executive Director Leatrice Eiseman echoed the VP’s words: “The cacophony that surrounds us has become overwhelming, making it harder to hear the voices of our inner selves. A conscious statement of simplification, Cloud Dancer enhances our focus, providing release from the distraction of external influences.”

Despite these rationales and Pressman’s statement that skin color “did not factor into” Pantone’s selection, furious liberals are accusing the company of being tone-deaf and racist.

Allie Beth Stuckey dives into the hilariously absurd reactions of several unhinged lefties.

X user @svviftlet tweeted:

In another social media video, two girls denounced Pantone’s Color of the Year, claiming it gives “Sydney Sweeney has good genes vibes.”

Back in July, Sweeney was lambasted for starring in an American Eagle denim commercial using the double entendre that Sydney Sweeney has good jeans/genes.

“You're not allowed to say if you have blonde hair and blue eyes that you have good genes. … She clearly does have good genes. She's beautiful,” scoffs Allie, “but if you're a white person, you can't say that.”

In another video, Feng Shui expert Katie Rogers literally set her Pantone color swatches on fire:

Another Instagram reel features influencer Charlotte Palermino, who ironically filmed her video in an off-white sweater in front of white-colored walls, whining, “It’s giving conservative.”

“It's literally just a color, okay? It's an inanimate color,” says Allie, “and the subliminal message is far more offensive than any supposed message that Pantone is communicating.”

The message these social media users are hammering is that “it's not okay to be white. … You need to be ashamed of that, that white — having white skin — symbolizes something bad, that we need to reject the color of our skin.”

“In this age of self-confidence and self-love, it's only white people who have to hate themselves or associate their skin color with the collective sins of people who lived elsewhere at a different time? No,” Allie says.

She encourages everyone, but especially Christians, to reject this social justice nonsense. “It's completely unbiblical. That is not just. Justice is impartial. Justice is individual. Justice is direct. You don't carry the sins of someone who kind of looked like you,” she says.

To see the videos and hear more of Allie’s commentary, watch the video above.

