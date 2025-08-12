MSNBC's Joe Scarborough says DC liberals secretly support Trump's takeover

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough defended President Trump's federal takeover of Washington, D.C.'s police force.

Scarborough has a checkered history with Trump to say the least, but he revealed he can still see the forest through the trees when it comes to crime in the nation's capital.

During a segment on Tuesday's edition of "Morning Joe," Scarborough and his panel said that despite a downtick in crime numbers, D.C. remains incredibly dangerous for its residents.

'Crime has been a problem in this city for the 32 years I've been living inside and outside of the city.'

Scarborough revealed that "so many people" have been calling him recently to say the federal government is long overdue in stepping in to stop crime in D.C. and "should have gotten involved years ago."

"This place is dangerous, it's a mess, it's a wreck, and whatever," Scarborough said he was told. However, this differs from the public comments made by the same people, who "go on Twitter" and say, "This is the worst outrage of all time."

The host also pulled out his phone to read a text from a colleague about the issue, and while he did not want to name the person, he described him or her as being "very liberal" and sharing similar sentiments.

The text read, "This may sound controversial, but I'm not totally opposed to Trump's National Guard moving into D.C."

Scarborough continued, reciting from a friend, "I know he's doing it for politics, but crime remains rampant. I've had too many friends carjacked, shot at. None of us will walk more than three blocks after 8 p.m."

"Thirteen-year-olds are committing many of these crimes, quite a change from a decade ago, when things were much calmer," the message concluded.

While Scarborough said he did not want "any repeat" of how Trump used the National Guard on D.C. rioters in 2020, the city has been an awful place to live for more than three decades.

"I don't care what the crime statistics say. Crime has been a problem in this city for the 32 years I've been living inside and outside of the city."

Scarborough further revealed that he and his wife have been talking to many D.C. residents, "all Democrats," who "won't walk more than three blocks" in the city at night. He noted that D.C. could be described as a "door-to-door" city with "no sense of security" for its residents.

When he lived a block behind the Supreme Court, Scarborough claimed, "Every three days, one of my neighbors is getting held up at gunpoint."

President Donald Trump walks from the White House to St. John's Episcopal Church on June 1, 2020, after riots and fires in Washington, D.C. Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Trump recently suggested that crime-ridden metropolises like Chicago and New York City are also up for consideration when it comes to sending in federal support.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) famously rejected an offer from Trump in 2020 for National Guard intervention when the state experienced rampant rioting following the death of George Floyd.

"This is not the way we behave in the United States. Our law enforcement are out there on streets trying to protect people. They’re not at least here in Chicago, we’re not in the business of trying to put down peaceful protests," Pritzker said at the time, per CNN.

