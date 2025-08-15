New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell nailed with historic grand jury indictment

The Democratic mayor of New Orleans now has the dubious distinction of becoming the first such mayor charged with a federal crime while still in office.

The indictment alleges that Mayor LaToya Cantrell had a romantic relationship with Jeffrey Paul Vappie, a member of her Executive Protection Unit, and then abused the powers of government to try to hide it.

'The announcement today reminds us of the need to let the justice system work in a fair, timely fashion and without regard to politics or preference.'

Cantrell and Vappie were indicted on a slew of charges, including making false statements, wire fraud, obstruction of justice, and making false declarations to a grand jury. Prosecutors said Vappie was on duty and being paid to provide protection to Cantrell when they engaged in personal activities, thus defrauding the city of New Orleans.

When Cantrell was accused of improper spending in 2022, she blamed racism.

My travel accommodations are a matter of safety, not of luxury. As all women know, our health and safety are often disregarded and we are left to navigate alone. As the mother of a young child whom I live for, I am going to protect myself by any reasonable means in order to ensure I am there to see her grow into the strong woman I am raising her to be. Anyone who wants to question how I protect myself just doesn't understand the world Black women walk in.

In one instance, she spent $40,000 on a lavish trip to France, which included a hotel room in Paris overlooking the Eiffel Tower at the cost of over $700 a night.

The grand jury found evidence that the couple took many steps to obstruct the investigation into their relationship. These included allegedly using a message platform that was encrypted, making false statements to law enforcement, lying to colleagues as well as to the public, and deleting digital evidence.

“The announcement today reminds us of the need to let the justice system work in a fair, timely fashion and without regard to politics or preference," said New Orleans City Councilman Oliver Thomas. "I'm praying for Mayor LaToya Cantrell, her family, and for all New Orleanians.

Cantrell is the first female mayor in the history of New Orleans. Her last term in office ends in January.

Her husband died in 2023, two years after the relationship with Vappie allegedly began. He was only 55 years old at the time.

