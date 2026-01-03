'We're going to run it': Trump reveals Venezuela's fate following Maduro's capture

President Donald Trump announced that the United States will be running Venezuela following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro.

American military forces conducted a "large scale strike" in Venezuela where Maduro and his wife were captured and transported on the USS Iwo Jima. Following the operation, Trump announced that the United States is "going to run" Venezuela until a "proper transition can take place" in the government.

'It was dark, and it was deadly.'

"We can't take a chance that somebody else takes over Venezuela that doesn't have the good of the Venezuelan people in mind," Trump said, flanked by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and other officials. "We've had decades of that. We're not going to let that happen."

Trump also said American oil companies are going to "go in" and "fix the badly broken infrastructure."

RELATED: Maduro captured following 'large scale strike' in Venezuela, Trump says

Nicolas Maduro on board the USS Iwo Jima. pic.twitter.com/omF2UpDJhA

— The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 3, 2026

Maduro and his wife were indicted for their "campaign of deadly narco-terrorism against the United States and its citizens." Both are en route to the Southern District of New York, where they will be tried.

Trump also noted that no American servicemen were killed in the operation and all military equipment was recovered.

RELATED: Trump says US struck drug-linked site in Venezuela: ‘We hit them very hard’

Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images

"All Venezuelan military capacities were rendered powerless as the men and women of our military, working with U.S. law enforcement, successfully captured Maduro in the dead of night," Trump said.

"It was dark, and it was deadly."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!