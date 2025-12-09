Georgia Democrat indicted for alleged pandemic relief fraud

A Democratic Georgia state politician was indicted by a grand jury for alleged fraud related to pandemic unemployment she received.

State Representative Sharon Henderson is accused of fraudulently receiving nearly $18K after claiming to have worked as a substitute teacher in 2020. Prosecutors said she had not worked the job since 2018.

'Politicians who violate the public trust and steal from the needy to enrich themselves will be held accountable.'

She allegedly claimed to have lost wages as a substitute at Henry County Schools because of the pandemic closures and submitted eight weekly certifications that were false.

The Democrat was arrested Monday.

Henderson is charged with two counts of theft of government funds and 10 counts of making false statements.

"It is shocking that a public official would allegedly lie to profit from an emergency program designed to help suffering community members," reads a statement from U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. "Politicians who violate the public trust and steal from the needy to enrich themselves will be held accountable."

She is expected to plead not guilty.

Henderson's profile at the Georgia legislature website said she previously served as a pastor of the New Bethel Love Center in Summerville, South Carolina. She is married to a pastor, and they have four children.

"Sharon Henderson allegedly chose greed over compassion by fraudulently obtaining funds meant to help those in need, some in her own Georgia House district," said FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown.

Henderson was first elected to the legislature in 2020 and was re-elected twice since then.

