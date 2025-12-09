Gavin Newsom laughs after Tim Walz claims he's too masculine: 'I'm not bulls**tting'

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota boldly argues that the real reason his political opponents focus so much on him is not because of bad policy, but because of his overwhelming masculinity.

The failed vice presidential candidate joined fellow Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California to discuss the "toxicity" in masculinity. In a clip of a March episode of "This Is Gavin Newsom" that circulated on social media this week, the California Democrat argued that this "toxicity" needs to be disentangled from masculinity, while Walz proudly exclaimed that his masculinity was simply too much for his political rivals to handle.

'I'm serious!'

"This notion of toxicity in masculinity needs to be separated," Newsom said. "And I think it's been conflated. And I think we're going to have to work on that a little bit."

Newsom began to describe the Democratic Party's regression among demographics like young men. But before Newsom could prescribe an antidote to the Democrats' loss with male voters, Walz chimed in to suggest that those who criticize him and some of his fellow male Democrats feel threatened by their masculinity.

RELATED: ‘Very low-IQ person’: Jasmine Crockett launches Senate campaign with funny video that may give the GOP the last laugh

Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

"I think some of us scare them," Walz replied. "I think I scare them a little bit. That's why they spend so much time on me."

Newsom erupted in laughter at the notion that Walz's masculinity was alienating young men from the Democratic Party.

"No, I'm serious!" Walz said. "Because I can fix a truck, they know I'm not bulls**tting on this."

RELATED: Tim Walz tries gaslighting Americans again — this time about Trump's 'garbage' remark

Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

"I'm not putting this in people's grill," Walz said. "My identity is not hunting. My identity is not football coaching. My identity is not, you know, a beard and a truck."